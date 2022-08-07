From the Archives: Circus returns, Rock and Roll Hall forms, Olympics celebrated

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "From the Archives" column is back. It will run Sundays in The Journal. Thank you to all who said they missed it.

125 Years Ago

Greatest Show on Earth: For the first time in years Sioux City took a great interest in the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus was skeptical that the crowds in the street for the parade would translate to a large attendance at the tents, but they were proven wrong as the crowds poured in.

Dancing Party: Mrs. Mary Follett and Mrs. Grace Nash hosted an extravagant dancing party at Mrs. Follett's house on Nebraska Street. Dancing began after 10 p.m., with music provided by the harpist Sassano. Nearly 200 people were invited, and many came out to enjoy the event.

100 Years Ago

Reading Public is Fickle: The people of Sioux City are up to date on their reading. Stories that captured the attention of grandparents have lesser demand, including books that now rank among the classics. The current favorite authors are Zane Grey, James Oliver Curwood and Peter B. Kyne. Authors that maintain a permanent following include Booth Tarkington, Edith Warton, Dorothy Canfield Fisher and Irving Bacheller at the top. Financially, memoirs and history have had an excellent year. For women, light novels and etiquette books are commonly read. Also currently in demand are collections of poems, more serious novels, and autobiographies.

Mistake in Identification: Robert L. Edwards was sitting on his porch when he read the account of a gun battle with a sheriff's posse in Meriden, Iowa, that resulted in his death. Police and reporters were surprised to see him when they arrived at his house to notify his wife. The mistake came because the dead man bears a resemblence to Edwards and had a letter with the name and address of Edwards's parents, who identified the body. Sioux City police have forwarded the information to try to find the identity of the man involved in the gun battle.

Boys of '68 Hold Frolic: George W. Kingsnorth, the "oldest male citizen," was the guest of honor at the annual Boy of '68 picnic on Sunday. The organization is for men who attended school during the pioneer days of Sioux City, though membership was recently extended to those who were in school prior to 1978. The day was spent at the Sioux City Yacht Club.

50 Years Ago

140 Children Vie in 'Olympics '72': "Summer Olympics '72" was hosted at Heelan Memorial Stadium and raised $200 for Advocates for Children. Gerald Fish, the president of the group, hopes for it to become an annual event. Prizes were donated by Sioux City merchant and awarded to the first- and second-place winners, and all participants received popsicles and popcorn. The special prize was a bicycle awarded to Andy Roberts.

Clark is Walking for Votes: Dick Clark is walking from across Iowa, from Sioux City to Dubuque, to gather votes for the Senate seat held by Republican Jack Miller. Clark believes the walk will enable him to meet people in a more relaxed way.

25 Years Ago

Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame Formed: Plans to move forward with a permanent Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame for Iowa were announced. The venture will be temporarily housed in the Roof Garden Ballroom at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park. The Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame Association hopes to find a building or the necessary finance to create one that can house all the memorabilia and anything else associated with those who have made an impact on rock 'n' roll music in Iowa. Induction will be conducted annually and will be approved by the Association.

WCCAA director Lassek resigns: Woodbury County Community Action Agency director Larry Lassek announced his resignation after five years of service. Lassek is leaving to pursue other interests.