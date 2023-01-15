From the Archives: Gov. Branstad visits Sioux City schools

125 Years Ago

Burglary on the West Side: Last night burglars broke into the residence of E. A. Ingwersen at 306 Perry Street. Mr. Ingwersen was on duty as a fireman at firehouse No. 1 at the time, and his wife was visiting her brother. Mrs. Ingwersen, accompanied by her friend Miss Stanton, saw two men bolt out the back door as the women unlocked the front. The men got away a black suit of clothes which contained a gold watch chain with a charm engraved with the initials “E.I.” attached.

Formed An Association: The General Agents’ Association of Sioux City Railway Lines was organized yesterday afternoon at a meeting of representatives of all the roads. It was held at the office of W. B. McNider, the general traffic manager of the Sioux City and Northern and Sioux City, O’Neill and Western Railways. Mr. McNider was made chairman. The president of the association is H.C. Cheyney, and the secretary is B. E. Nichols.

100 Years Ago

Maroon Cagers to Omaha: Four days of intensive work this week will wind up the preliminary practice sessions of the Morningside Basketeers before the two-game series with the Creighton University five at Omaha Friday and Saturday. Odds appear to be in Creighton's favor with their string of veterans on the basketball court, but Morningside has some strong hopefuls, including some veterans of last year like Capt. "Honie" Rogers and Jack Rogers. First year men will also likely see play in the upcoming games.

Five Arrested in Raid: Three men and two women were arrested and a small quantity of liquor was confiscated Sunday when police raided the premises at 1701 Fifth Street and 711 Fourth Street. Jim and Hazel Jackson, 1701 Fifth St., were charged with keeping a disorderly house, and two men with them were charged with resorting to a disorderly house. All were said to be under the influence of liquor, but no intoxication charges were lodged.

50 Years Ago

Pinpoint Weather Forecasting Saves Sioux Cityans a Bundle: Public Service Director Michael Randolph coordinates with the Murray & Trettel weather forecasting service out of Northfield, Ill., to make sure Sioux City is prepared for inclement weather. Randolph had received criticism for not just using the National Weather Service, but Randolph, while finding no fault with the National Weather Service, finds Murray & Trettel are better able to provide the “customized” service the city needs. The warnings from Murray & Trettel have been 85 to 90 percent accurate, enabling crews to be ready to go when the weather hits.

Heelan’s JV Girls to Host West Sioux: Heelan’s junior varsity girls basketball team will aim for their tenth win tonight against the West Sioux varsity six. Coach John Adams is still deciding the starting lineup. West Sioux is in its first year of girls' basketball, and currently holds a win over Maurice Orange City. Heelan is 9-4 in JV competition.

25 Years Ago

Branstad Likes What He Sees in Visits to Schools: Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad praised the EvenStart program on Wednesday during a visit to two Sioux City Schools. Branstad met with students and educators in EvenStart and special education preschool at Hayworth School and with sixth-graders and their teachers at East Middle School.

Wayne State spills BC, 85-75: Wayne State pulled a win over Briar Cliff Wednesday night, aided by freshman guard Brad Joens. All five of the Wildcats’ starters scored double figures, and Joens provided a good boost to three-point shots, starting his collegiate career with 15 points. On Briar Cliff’s end, scoring was led by former Sioux City high school standouts Matt Holmes and Josh Kennedy, each with 13 points.