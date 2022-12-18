From the Archives: Salvation Army planning Christmas dinner

125 Years Ago

Christmas Charity: The local division of the Salvation Army, with Ensign William Sinnock in charge, will observe its usual custom of remembering the poor people of Sioux City on Christmas Day. Ensign Sinnock has already begun preparations for the event, and hopes to distribute many Christmas dinners. The plan this year is instead of spreading out tables, dinners will be distributed in baskets to ensure they go to those who need them.

Fire at Police Station: At about 5 o'clock yesterday morning, flames were seen coming out the chimney of the police station. Sergeant Dick Richards and Patrol Driver Royce went to the basement and extinguished most of the fire in the furnace and finally succeeded in stopping the outburst above. They feared the damage would be serious - the fire developed from the coal burned at the station. Slack is used, filling the chimney with soot, which ignites when the fire gets hot and there is a strong draft. There is no apparent blame for the fire; a chimney sweep or someone taking time to care for the furnace would be enough to prevent something like this happening again. It was good fortune that that the damage ended not being serious.

100 Years Ago

Blind Woman Wins Prize: Despite being blind for the past five years, Mrs. Ella H. Beckwith won the first price in the "add-a-pearl" national contest held by a firm of nationally known jewelers. Contestants were required to submit a title for a picture in jewelry store windows, and Mrs. Beckwith submitted hers based on the description her daughter gave her of the image. "The Sand Adds A Pearl" was declared the winner by three judges, including the artist of of image. As the winner, Mrs. Beckwith will receive a pearl necklace valued at $1,000.

Morningside Societies To Hold Christmas: Four literary societies of Morningside College will host Christmas parties this evening. There will be joint party held by the Philomathean and Anthenacum societies in the societies' hall, which will include Christmas games and readings. The Othonian and Zetalethean societies will host their annual joint party in the societies' hall. The freshman class of the college will hold a hard times party in the association hall and required attendees to wear "old clothes."

50 Years Ago

Extra Busy Now: The ladies of Northwestern Bell's Sioux City traffic department grow busier as Christmas approaches. If Christmas 1972 follows the patterns of previous years, the number of long distance calls will increase more than two percent over last years. Northwestern Bell suggests those planning long distance calls over Christmas obtain the number in advance by calling the Directory Assistance in the receiving city.

Heelan Girls Eye Second Cage Win: Heelan High's girls basketball team will try to earn a second win in a row when they face off against George tonight. Mary Schrad, Carla Fitzpatrick, and Sue Jones will handle the starting forward posts for Heelan with Roxanne Favors, Teresa Jackson, and Roxi Larson on defense.

25 Years Ago

Mural Artist Gains Nickname 'Wallyangelo': Wally Hansen, a retired local commercial artist, is painting his own version of a ceiling painting like one in the Louvre Museum in Paris for his daughter's home. Unlike how Michelangelo painted directly on the ceiling, Hansen is painting his mural on a large canvas held by a corresponding easel. When it's finished, he will take the canvas to his daughter's home in Atlanta, Ga., to install on the ceiling there.

WINGS Flies On US West Donation: The US West Foundation presented a $10,000 grant to the coordinators of the seventh annual WINGS (Young Women Investigating Science and Math) Conference on Wednesday. The donation will fund a one-day conference on April 16 at the Sioux City Convention Center to encourage seventh and eighth grade girls from the area to pursue math and science careers.