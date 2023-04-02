125 Years Ago

Bostonians In “Robin Hood”: One of the finest audiences which has filled the Grand Opera houses attended the “Robin Hood” opera last night. Standing room was in demand, and the best seats were filled with society people of Sioux City, Le Mars, Cherokee, and other towns in the tristate area. No other traveling company can equal the record of the Bostonians in Sioux City and have been prime favorites for years.

Silks And Dress Goods Are Surprisingly Cheap: Davidson Bros.’ Saturday store news concerning dress goods and silks is the most important ever sent out from a Sioux City store. New spring black goods normally costing .50 cents to $1.75 now cost between .25 and .98 cents, and new spring silks normally priced between .75 cents and $1.50 are now being sold for .25 to .98 cents. New spring novelties normally 20 cents to $1 are not between .05 and .50 cents.

Peavey Grand opera house, c1898 The Peavey Grand opera house is shown circa 1898.

100 Years Ago

Plan Surprises For Kite Day: Surprises are in store for the thousands of spectators to witness the annual kite day contest Saturday afternoon. Two programs will be given simultaneously, one in Grandview Park and the other five blocks south of Peters Park, Morningside. Approximately 1,000 kites of varied designs and all colors of the rainbow have been made by the students of the Sioux City Schools under the direction of A. N. Morris, recreational director. If the weather is unfavorable on Saturday, the event will be posted until the first Saturday suitable for kite flying.

Homage Is Paid To Risen King: Easter Day of 1923 will be recorded in Sioux City history as one of the most universally observed within recent years. Not only did churches celebrate, but numerous observances of a secular character were also in evidence. The balmy temperature and sunshine brought many out and about, increasing the number of automobiles in the city. Traffic was so dense at times on Fourth and contiguous streets that it was delayed at times. The weather also contributed to the millinery on display, most noticeable being the Easter finery within the churches.

Wurlitzer at Auditorium The Wurlitzer pipe organ is shown at the Auditorium.

50 Years Ago

Great Wurlitzer Heard Again: The vibrant sounds of the mighty Thomas A. Mould Wurlitzer Pipe Organ filled the auditorium Sunday afternoon with approximately 3,000 in attendance of the official dedication program. The organ was donated to the City of Sioux City by Iowa Public Service Co., owners of the building where it had been used in the old Orpheum Theater since 1927. The Sioux City Women’s Club raised $25,000 to remove the organ, restore its working parts, and install it in the Auditorium.

Tell Winners In Camera Competition: Winners in the monthly Sioux City Camera Club competition were announced at a meeting in the Sioux City Art Center. Rev. Rudolph Oudheusden took first place in color slides, Chuck Peterson received first place for color slides on the subject “Youth,” Dr. Lee Meis won larger color slides, and Grant Jensen took first place in black and white prints.

Dennis Lihs at Woodrow Wilson, 1998 Dennis Lihs is shown at the Woodrow Wilson school in 1998.

25 Years Ago

Woodrow Wilson Team Heads To St. Louis: After months of learning about and drawing different structures in the classroom, 40 Woodrow Wilson eighth-graders from the structural drafting class will soon have the chance to see several superstructures first hand. The group will leave for St. Louis this evening and return on Sunday. Dennis Lihs, the instructor of the class, said the trip was planned, but the idea for St. Louis came from a student asking to go see the Gateway Arch. The students agreed to do fundraisers, and they succeeded in raising more than the necessary $7,000 for the trip in six weeks. Once in St. Louis, the students will observe the Gateway Arch and the James Eads and the Martin Lutheran King Jr. Bridge among other activities in a combination of fun and educational.

Four South Sioux City Girls Make All-State: Three members of the South Sioux City girls basketball team that captured its fourth consecutive Nebraska Class B state championship have been named first-team all-staters by Associated Press. Senior guard Candace Blackbird, sophomore forward Nicole Oliver, and freshman Katie Robinette took three of the five first team Class B spots, and senior guard Midy Durant was a second-team honoree.