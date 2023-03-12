125 Years Ago

Checks Were Stolen: Daniel B. Hubbell got philanthropic, and a John Jacobson took advantage of his benevolence and swindled him out of $6.35. Jacobson, an assumed name, also disappeared with money from a bakery in Madison, S.D., run by Hubbell & Crany. The stolen checks from the bakery were for trivial amounts of money, and the Madison sheriff was in the city looking for him, but no trace has been found.

Swedish Lutheran Conference: The attendance at the meetings of the Augustana conference synod at the Swedish Lutheran Church Augustana, corner of Sixth and Court Streets, continues to be satisfactory. Delegates to the national convention of the Augustana synod were appointed yesterday, and in the evening the young people of the church presented a program of song, recitations, and orations in the church.

Augustana Lutheran Church, c1923 The Augustana Lutheran Church is shown circa 1923.

100 Years Ago

Beauty Reigns At Style Show: Beautiful models wearing costumes valued at more than $50,000 ushered in the first annual spring fashion show at the Orpheum Theater Sunday afternoon. The show was sponsored by the Associated Retailers of Sioux City and is directed by Mrs. Arthur S. Hanford, Jr. Each design, ranging from small and large hats to the costume suit and dresses to the fur scarf, which seems to have replaced the choker. The fashion show will be featured during each performance at the Orpheum this week.

Muriel Hanford Muriel Hanford (Mrs. Arthur S. Hanford, Jr.) directed the first annual spring fashion show at the Orpheum Theater in 1923.

Legion Concert-Dance Tonight: The Monahan post band will give a concert and dance at the Auditorium tonight, with the concert beginning at 8:30 and continuing for an hour. Dancing will commence at 9:30. The concert was originally scheduled for February 22 but had been postponed.

Monahan Post Band 1922 The Monahan Post Band is shown in about 1922.

Auditorium, c1923 The Sioux City Auditorium is shown circa 1923.

50 Years Ago

Big Sweep Begins Today: City street sweepers start a concentrated effort today to spring-clean residential streets. Public Service director Michael Randolph said the plan is to concentrate first on the areas between Sixth, 18th, and Jackson Streets and Floyd Blvd., and then move to Sixth, 18th, Jackson, and Hamilton Blvd., followed by other residential areas. Residents have been asked to move their cars from the curbs when they see the sweepers coming to do their work.

Street Sweeper, 1973 A Street Sweeper is shown in about 1973.

Sioux City Chosen For Livestock Market Study: Familiar Faces now at the Sioux City stockyards, Norberto Maranan and Johnny Capuyan, from the Phillipines and members of that country’s Bureau of Animal Science, are now also students at Morningside College enrolled in Dick Weikert’s division of livestock marketing. The marketing course, started 24 years ago, has success that resulted in national and worldwide recognition and is now recommended by the U.S. State Department as the best livestock marketing school for foreign students. The greatest source of its excellence is the utilization of the Sioux City Stockyards and all its allied businesses.

Dick Weikert's Class, c1973 Dick Weikert's class is shown visiting the Sioux City Stockyards in 1973.

25 Years Ago

NAIA Star Is a Model Player: Clair Cox, the top scorer on the Western Oregon University women’s basketball team, is a model player. Cox averages 15.9 points per game, and off the court she averages up to $150 an hour modeling athletic apparel for companies like Nike and Adidas. Modeling hadn’t crossed her mind until an agent’s representative approached her to ask if she was interested. Her coach says there’s no doubt in her athletic ability – every time she gets the ball she pulls a score or draws a foul. She’s WOU’s go-to player.

NAIA Clair Cox, 1998 Western Oregon University top scorer Clair Cox is shown in 1998.

Sioux City Art Center Wins Major State Award: The Iowa Arts Council has named the Sioux City Art Center and the Art Association of Sioux City as the recipient of the Arts Organization Award for 1998. William Jackson, executive director of the Iowa Arts Council, said the Center was selected because of artistic and managerial excellence and community involvement, highlighting the accomplishment of raising $9.2 million for a new facility.