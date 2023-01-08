From the Archives: Sioux City postmaster named

125 Years Ago

Sioux City Postmaster Named: E. P. Heizer of Sioux City, of the editorial staff of the Sioux City Journal, was today nominated for the postmaster at Sioux City by President McKinley. Mr. Heizer has not named the deputy postmaster, but will within a week or so. His biggest regret is to leave newspaper work, even temporarily, has he has been engaged in it for 17 years.

Work of the Equal Suffragists: The "petition work" of the equal suffragists has started, with the goal of getting lawmakers to submit to the voters of Iowa a constitutional amendment to strike the word 'male' from the designation of citizens allowed to vote. About 35 women are canvasing the city to get enough signatures for the petition.

100 Years Ago

First Open Forum in the City is Held: The Sioux City Open Forum was successfully organized at the Labor Temple Sunday afternoon. Mayor Wallace M. Short opened the proceedings explaining the spirit and purpose, and a mass of opinions covering all controversial subjects was discussed, including religion, labor, education, and class distinctions.

Episcopalians Call Rector: Rev. Robert Seaton Hart of Cincinnati, Ohio, will arrive on February 1 to take charge of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church parish, becoming the permanent rector. His first service will be on the first Sunday in February.

50 Years Ago

Cold Weather Has No Mercy: Cold winter weather continued Sunday as Siouxlanders scurried to find new supplies of fuel oil to fill tanks which were running out fast. Members of Sioux City's Natural Disaster Task Force (NADTAF) were expected to meet this morning to discuss urgent lack of heating fuel in some local apartments. The Iowa Public Service Co. was able to provide some relief by returning some of its customers to natural gas supply.

The Future In Question: The sudden cutoff of cost-sharing federal dollars (REAP) announced by the USDA during the Christmas holidays has many repercussions in Siouxland, notably in the Bronson area where farmers have for years been involved in getting their land ready to complete the Windy Hills watershed. The cutoff has potentially set back Woodbury County's terracing and conservation program at least two years.

25 Years Ago

Longtime Ad Agency Closes Doors: Rochester, Rossiter & Wall, once Sioux City's Largest ad agency, has closed because of financial reasons after operating for nearly 20 years. The firm got its start as Sound Ideas in 1979 and adopted the name of the three partners, Lon Rochester, Greg Wall, and Jim Rossiter in 1990. The company kept the name even after Rossiter and Wall left the business.

Briar Cliff Women Roll to 79-56 Win: Briar Cliff won over St. Ambrose in the NAIA Division II schools' first regular season women's basketball meeting. Coach Mike Powers commented the team wasn't shooting great (26 out of 71), but the team's strong defense really saved them.