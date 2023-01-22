From the Archives: Sioux City Shrine Mounted Patrol Return with Presidential Approval

125 Years Ago

Would Like To Do More: E.B. Demarest, who superintended all the work done in the city last year and two years ago by the Barber Asphalt Paving Company, is keeping his eyes open for any prospective paving work in Sioux City for the company to do this summer. Alderman Westcott retains interesting in the improvement of Sioux City streets, stating his opinion that Third St., Fifth St., and Sixth St. should be paved this year. When asked about pricing, Superintendent Demarest said he could not make a statement on what the cost would be this year.

Gave Themselves Away: Two boys were arrested for breaking into State Senator J. S. Lothrop's residence, tipped off by a barroom conversation reported to Chief of Police Nelon. An examination of Senator Lothrop's home showed it had been broken into and searched, but the thieves seem to have been interested in only money or small articles of value. As Senator Lothrop and his wife are in Des Moines, it is not possible to know if anything else was taken until they return.

100 Years Ago

Pastor Resigns To Go To Coast: After nearly 14 years of service at First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Nebraska Streets, Rev. Wallace M. Hamilton formally resigned his charge Sunday morning in an address to the congregation. Mr. Hamilton said he received a unanimous call from the First Presbyterian Church of San Diego and has decided to accept the call.

Essay Victors Are Announced: Prize winners in the Knights of Pythias citizenship essay contest have been announced. Miss Emma Jacobsen of East junior high school was awarded first prize, and Miss Nettie May Avery and Miss Alice Anderson of West junior high school were awarded second and third. In the past medals were awarded by the Woodbury lodge, but this year the Columbia lodge cooperated, and so both lodges will be giving the contests.

50 Years Ago

Patrol Returns After Washington Triumph: Riders of the Sioux City Shrine White Horse Mounted Patrol returned by commercial airliner Sunday afternoon after participation in the triumphant Inauguration Day parade. As the Sioux City patrol passed the presidential reviewing stand, Dick Wallen, riding the lead flag horse Prince Ed, sidestepped the trick animal across the street, earning the universal sign of admiration and a wink from President Nixon.

Dolphins Win Four: Swimmers representing the South Sioux City Dolphins captured four firsts in a 13-team Midwestern AAU swim meet at Lincoln, Neb., East High. Harry Wickstrom was the big winner for the Dolphins, taking both the 200-yeard intermediate medley and 200 free. He also swam a leg on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay units with Steve George, Jon Davis, and Rob Schmidt.

25 Years Ago

Chess Catches On At East Middle: Social studies teacher Paul Roisen describes the chess club at East Middle he formed four years ago when middle school activities were pared back to save money. The club is the only middle school chess club in Sioux City and competes against outlying schools and hosted a tournament in October. The East Middle school students have placed in state competitions in past years. Students find the game a fun challenge, often playing before school or over lunch hours. They compare it to a challenging sport, liking the challenge of a thinking game.

Okoboji Games Warm Up Winter: The 18th annual University of Okoboji Winter Games will go on as planned this weekend across the Iowa Great Lakes region. Dan Beekman, co-chairman of the winter games committee, describes the planning, including the snag on if the ice on West Lake Okoboji's Smith's Bay would be enough to accommodate the people and vehicles that pepper the lake through the celebration.