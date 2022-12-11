From the Archives: Speaker told tales of Siberia

125 Years Ago

George Kennon on Siberia: George Kennan of Washington D.C. addressed a large audience at the Y.M.C.A. auditorium last evening on "Adventures in Arctic Asia" in which he described his first visit to Siberia as a member of the Russo-American Telegram Expedition. He had a slow start, but as the tales of adventure and humor come forth, the audience's interest grew with the tales of country of the far north.

Contestant Breaks Even: As of 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon when the court of contest over office of sheriff ended, there is a tie between incumbent Sheriff W. C. Davenport and challenger John W. Gambs. It now seems certain the case will go to the courts to decide the victor, which leaves the question of which of the two should serve as sheriff in the interim. The Board of Supervisors issued a certificate that Davenport is the regularly elected sheriff, but if counted out by the court of contest, this certificate can be canceled and a new one issued to Gambs. Speculation continues as to who will gain in the future by the counts of the city still to be processed.

100 Years Ago

Fighter and Movie Star Coming Home: Johnny Schiff, best known in Sioux City for his ability in the boxing ring, is returning home. He recently left his pugilistic career and completed a movie titled "Fighting Blood" on the lots of Hollywood. Now Schiff is coming back to take over the management of bantamweight boxer Connie Curry, who recently returned from the coast after winning decisions over some of the best fighters in the division. Schiff will remain in Sioux City for two months and then return to Hollywood to complete a contract with Universal Film.

Man Hunt is Abandoned: After searching for 48 hours, the man hunt for the bandits who robbed a soft drink parlor in Homer, Neb., and engaged a night watchman in a gun battle, has ended. The robbers have escaped; they abandoned their car in a ditch a short distance from Homer. The owner of the car was arrested; he stated the car was stolen after being used by his brothers for several days. Later he said a friend had been using before the theft. In the car was all the loot taken by the raiders from a blacksmith shop in Dakota City along with a burglar's kit.

50 Years Ago

Sioux Cityans Share Honors in Forensics: Sioux City high school speakers shared honors in debate and individual forensic competition at the Atlantic, Iowa, invitational tournament Saturday. East High School won second and third divisions in varsity and novice divisions, with Des Moines Dowling claiming the varsity prize and Carroll, Iowa, claiming the novice. North and West speakers claimed awards in individual events - North High's Fred Goldblatt earned first place in original oratory with a speech on the American dream, and West's Dave Pecaut won first place in impromptu speaking.

Buena Vista Tops Dordt: Buena Vista tied the score with one second left in regulation time, and then went on to defeat Dordt College 88-81 for its first cage win of the campaign. Phil Maynard's basket forged the tie at 71-71, sending the game into overtime and allowing Buena Vista to claim victory.

25 Years Ago

West Dancers Excel at State: The West High School dance squad came home with first place awards in all but one category at the state competition last weekend, nudged out of the military routine slot buy North High's squad. West's pink squad took first place in pom, light and dance, and the green squad received first place in hoopla and prop. Head Coach Julie DeGroot pushes the students to do well, not necessarily to win trophies, but to instill self-respect and respect for others. She wants the students to live up to their potential.

College Puts Own Spin on Madrigal Dinners: Chicken jokes, English music, and meal are all part of the Christmas celebration that is the central focus of the madrigal dinners at Northwestern College today through Saturday. Many madrigal dinners has the humor lean toward the lewd, with the jester becoming tipsy from too much drink, but in Northwestern's, the humor comes from the sopranos, chickens, pigs, and the Dutch. The jester starts as a buffoon, but leads the audience in thinking about wisdom by the end. Students also added to a small play "What Dead Carrier Chicken" following the dessert course. This year's Friday and Saturday shows sold out nearly two weeks in advance.