From the Archives: Stock Exchange convention held in Sioux City

125 Years Ago

The Festal Board: Last night the Sioux City Live Stock Exchange celebrated the ninth annual convention of the national body in the Mondamin Hotel. A. W. Erwin, president of the Sioux City Commercial association, acted as Toastmaster. Addresses were also given by Sioux City Mayor Jonas M. Cleland and W. H. Thompson, president of the National Live Stock exchange.

Tough Gang In Town: A pretty tough gang of men is in Sioux City at the present time, leaving the police to find it hard to cope with these fellows. Some would work if given a chance to earn an honest living, but other are simply looking for the chance to commit petty thievery or burglaries. The police are trying to rid the city of these fellows. A number of burglary attempts have been made in the vicinity of Jackson and Ninth streets, frightening the residents of the area. Unfortunately, the people do not report the attempts to the police at the time, giving the police little chance to catch any of them.

100 Years Ago

Big Nine to Meet Tomorrow: Eligibility rules regarding the participants in athletics in the Big Nine conference will be one of the important matters coming up before the first annual meeting of the coaches held tomorrow and Wednesday. Another question is whether or not to allow freshmen to be played in conference games, according to Coach J. M. Saunderson of Morningside College. The chief reason for the meeting is make the schedules for the coming year, as well as interpretation of new rules and how they will applied to all the branches of the various sports.

Poultry Show Opens Today: The Interstate Poultry Show opens today in the Commerce Building with more than 900 exhibits entered. Rhode Island Reds predominate the floor, with Plymouth Rocks running a close second. The show will also feature Capons, the first show ever held in Sioux City to do so. Judges will be Glenn Richards of Waterloo, Iowa, and J. J. Elliott of Sioux City.

50 Years Ago

Musketeers Defeated By Chicago In 5-2 Tilt: The loss of their two top scorers in the first period hurt the Sioux City Musketeers as they fell to the Chicago Warriors on Sunday. Sam Nelligan suffered a leg injury and Dave Kartio hurt his back in that opening frame; neither saw action the rest of the game. Sioux City is now 1-2 for the season with Chicago and 3-7 overall.

Local Girls To Compete in Pageant: Ten Sioux City girls are contestants in the Miss Iowa Teen-Ager pageant to be held April 20-21 at the Roosevelt Motor Hotel in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The winner in the state contest will go on to the national finals in Atlanta, Ga., in late August.

25 Years Ago

Siouxland Children Get Look At Living In Space: More than 5,700 students across Iowa this week are receiving a virtual tour of the Lunar-Mars Life Support Test Project at Johnson Space Center in Houston. Students were able to see scientists and engineers living in a close chamber, recycling air and water as well as growing lettuce and wheat to supplement their diet. Some of the ICN sites were active, allowing the scientists to see and hear the students and directly answer questions. Katharine Millar, a teacher at Joy Elementary School, found the project beneficial to the students, showing them a purpose to studying science.

Dakota City Mayor Resigns: Ronald Brunton submitted his resignation Wednesday as mayor of Dakota City. Brunton moved outside the city limits and therefore no longer meets the legal qualifications to serve as mayor. City Council President Charles Strong will complete Brunton’s unexpired term, and then as mayor he will nominate a successor to complete the remaining year in his current four-year term on City Council.