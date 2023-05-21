125 Years Ago

Fiftieth Leaves Today: The Fiftieth Iowa Infantry of volunteers will leave Camp McKinley for Tampa, Fla., at 9 a.m. tomorrow. Most of the baggage has been loaded, and nothing is preventing the scheduled embarkment. The men who enlisted since April 26 received $10.15 a piece when they were paid today, the first taste of Army pay for them.

The Wine Rooms Must Go: The mayor and chief of police meant it when they issued the order to the keepers of saloons to remove boxes and wine rooms from their places of business. Some saloon men made no move to comply, interpreting the order as they were not to be used and simply locking the doors and refusing customers entry. Chief of Police O’Shonessy visited the noncompliant places and gave the same response to their protests and complaints – the rooms must go, as it would be unfair to compel some proprietors to remove their partitions whiles others retain theirs by only closing off the rooms.

100 Years Ago

Trade Tourists to Bear Gifts: Paraphernalia to be used by the 100 or more Sioux City businessmen going on the fellowship tour through northwestern Iowa is being assembled in the Chamber of Commerce rooms. New white canes will be carried by the members of the delegation while they parade the business streets of the towns, and ribbons labeled “Sioux City Chamber of Commerce” will be attached to each cane. Supplies of candy and other articles for children along with various souvenirs be also be assembled for distribution.

Bad News for Moonshiners: Operators of illicit stills are likely to suffer double prosecution and punishment in the future. Heretofore the owners or operators of stills have been prosecuted in the United States Courts for violation of the national prohibition act, but now violators, or at least certain classes of them, will be prosecuted under the revenue act. The theory these prosecutions shall be conducted under is that every owner or operator of a still is a distiller in the view of the internal revenue department, and if such person has not taken out a permit, he has therefore defrauded the government.

50 Years Ago

‘Church Man of Year’ to be Named Tuesday: Steve and Barbara Snyder will present a “Message in Music” at the annual banquet for the United Church Men and their ladies at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Morningside Lutheran Church. The Snyders can be heard regularly on KTFC-FM radio in Sioux City and have made appearances across the country. A plaque will be presented to the “Church Man of the Year” based upon service to his church and to the cause of religion.

Heelan High ‘Straight A’ Duo Tell of Education ‘By-Products’, Goals: Speeches were made Sunday afternoon at Heelan High School commencement exercises for 288 graduates at the Sioux City Municipal Auditorium by two graduating seniors who tied for the honor of valedictorian. Joseph Henchal and Steven Erlemeier both maintained perfect 4.0 grade averages. Henchal spoke of the “by-products” of his education, which have determined the direction the students’ live will take in the future. Erlemeier spoke of having a purpose and goals to strive for and those that help attain those goals, and those that helped him achieve his goals.

25 Years Ago

Probe Begins Today of Livestock Exchange Fire: Sioux City fire inspectors will get their first close look at the ruins of the historic Livestock Exchange Building today. Demolition crews spend Wednesday tearing down remaining walls and making the building safer for the inspection into the cause of a fire Friday that destroyed the 1894 building. Because of the damage, the process will be quite slow, and the building will remain off-limits to the public during the inspection.

For Non-Profits, MRHD Funds Like Hitting Jackpot – May 21, 1998 – The Missouri River Historical Development Inc. (MRHD) gave away $198,233 to 27 non-profit regional organizations. MRHD President Betty Strong commented it was “made possible by the people who visited the Belle” alluding to the gambling connection since the MRHD holds the riverboat gaming license from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. Grants were used for many things, including encyclopedias for Sioux City Schools, firefighting equipment, small animal kennels, museum expansions, and more.