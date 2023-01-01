From the Archives: Thousands celebrate dawn of 1923

125 Years Ago

Goodbye to the Old Year: The coming of the new year was celebrated at various establishments, including the Y.M.C.A. auditorium, Beethoven Club at the Odd Fellow’s Hall, and churches in the area. Celebrations will continue this evening.

January Term of Court: Yesterday was the last day for filing new cases for the January term of the district court, and they came quickly into the clerk’s office. Most were promissory notes and actions to foreclose mortgages, with a few damage suits and a small divorce list. The next term will convene on Jan. 10, but an adjourned session of court will be held on Tuesday.

100 Years Ago

Celebrate Entry of 1923: Thousands of people thronged the streets, frequenting hotels, cafes, and theaters, including the final musical program at the community Christmas tree in Pierce St. and the New Year’s Eve frolic at Martin Hotel. The celebration at Martin Hotel was attended by 600 people and featured a New Year’s Eve supper and three musical organizations.

Medal for Civic Leader: Presentation of a medal to the person who has done the most for Sioux City during the past year will be featured at the annual banquet and ball of the Kiwanis Club on Thursday evening at the Martin Hotel. A special committee will make the award, and the recipient will be announced at the banquet.

50 Years Ago

Sioux City Museum Activities and Exhibits: Exhibits currently on display at the museum include the Treasure of the Month, Talking Doll, which can pray, sing, and recite; the temporary exhibit Dolls, Dolls, Dolls!, comprised of dolls from many locations and different times from the museum’s collection; special exhibit Civil War Photographs, featuring photos taken by Mathew Brady and other Civil War photographers; and the permanent exhibit featuring pioneer and historical materials, particularly of the Siouxland area and exhibits on minerals and prehistoric life.

The Guess for Fun Alphabet: The West Junior High Speech class developed a playlet based on the poem “The Guess for Fun Alphabet” the students found, complete with fun costumes for words that start with each letter of the alphabet—a drum majorette twirls a baton for B, a girl dresses as a rabbit for R, and more. The speech class presented their playlet to the primary grades at Everett, Smith, and Roosevelt Schools, children at Stella Sanford Day Care Center, and to students at the head start program at Whitfield United Methodist Church.

25 Years Ago

Family Decorates Rose Bowl Parade Floats: Rev. David Fechner, pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, and his family are helping decorate floats for Thursday’s 1998 Rose Bowl Parade. They are among 5,000 volunteers known as Petal Pushers who travel to help decorate for the Tournament of Roses Parade. In particular the Petal Pushers help decorate the Lutheran Hour float, which will features a representation of Noah’s Ark. The theme of the 1998 tournament is “Havin’ Fun.”

Muskie Life: All for One: A.J. Kratofil says there’s more to being a Musketeer than quick feet and fast hands. Determination, attitude, and self-motivation are extremely important. For Kratofil and the team, it’s workouts, jobs and college classes, and lots of practice. And there’s the goal of a full-ride scholarship to a school with a hockey program. But the team bond is pretty good too.