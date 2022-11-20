From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Contract Is Signed: The signing of the contracts between the Sioux City Stock Yards company and the Cudahy Packing company concluded yesterday morning in Chicago. The results of this will include doubling the killing capacity of the present plant, greatly increasing storage facilities by the erection of new buildings, and equip the old Sioux City Dress Beef and Canning company with new and modern machinery. Employment will be given to 1,200 men. There was general rejoicing at the stock yards yesterday afternoon when the official announcement was made that the final papers had been signed.

His Death A Mystery: John R. Foley died yesterday morning under circumstances which leave the cause of death in doubt. Many of his friends cling to the belief his sudden demise was from heart failure or some other trouble, yet the attending physician says the symptoms before death looked like those of morphine poisoning. There is no evidence to suggest Mr. Foley had taken morphine or any other poison, weakening the theory of suicide. Dr. Raleigh is satisfied the death resulted in morphine, possibly taken to help Mr. Foley induce restfulness, though the children say they never knew him to use morphine.

100 Years Ago

Bandits Get $241 In Two Robberies: Two masked men robbed a grocery store at 1920 Virginia St. Sunday night after knocking John Harkoway, the proprietor, unconscious by a blow from the butt of a pistol and escaped with $111 in cash and checks totaling $80. They also held up Jerry McBride, manager of a Standard Oil company station, where they robbed a cash register of $50. Harkoway was just inside the door of his store when the men entered. Mrs. Harkoway and a customer were at the rear of the store, who the bandits held up with their pistols and demanded the money. Mrs. Harkoway directed them to the cash drawer, which the men emptied as well as Mr. Harkoway’s pockets. McBride was held up when he went to provide gas service for them, and the bandits scooped up the contents of the cash drawer. No trace of the bandits could be found by police.

Famous Cinema Actor Here: Henry B. Walthall will appear with his company in the one-act play “The Unknown” for the first half of the week at the Orpheum Theater. Sioux City patrons may recall Walthall appeared in the picturization of Ibsen’s “Ghosts” at the old Strand theater in Nebraska St., and has the unique distinction of appearing in “Ghosts” in both picture and spoken drama. Walthall finds appearing before audiences in person much more satisfying than silent drama, though he likes both.

50 Years Ago

The Lady Accomplished Her Mission: Ada Westover knows how to get a job done. She knows every acre, cow, and pig on her 520 acres near Homer, Neb. As her farm borders Wigle Creek, Westover took up leadership to tackle the job of keeping the land and water under control. She worked with the SCS, the ASCS, the county supervisors, the township, the highway people, state and federal men. Her efforts have improved yield and productions in the area. The Sioux City Journal and the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce salute her as our “conservation woman of the year.”

Briar Cliff Offers Course In Child Play Growth: The Physical Education Department of Briar Cliff College will offer pre-school and primary movement experiences as an evening course during the winter term on Thursday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m. beginning Nov. 30. The three-semester hour course will involve the study of perceptual-motor competency, manipulative activities, and basic movement education as it relates to helping children reach their full potential through play. The course will be taught by Mrs. Lila Frommelt, assistant professor, who has given workshops on the topic through the state as well as other states.

25 Years Ago

‘Holiday Nights’ Lighting Special To Help Charities: Grandview Park will be a bit more festive this holiday season as businesses join together to raise money for children’s charities. MidAmerican Energy is teaming up with Variety Club of Siouxland to sponsor MidAmerican Energy Holiday Nights. Displays will be accessible from the Stone Park Blvd. near St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center and will include reindeer, snowmen, giant teddy bears, doves, and toy soldier. All proceeds from the event will go to Variety Club, which will distribute the money among local children’s charities. Sponsors for the even also include The Journal, Marian Health Center, Radioworks, and KCAU TV.

Briar Cliff Starts Slow, Rallies For 84-76 Win: The Briar Cliff basketball team of newcomers made progress in working together Wednesday night, rallying from a 42-31 halftime deficit to post an 84-76 victory over Dordt. Coach Mike Beard confessed to an angry halftime message, which granted some inspiration, but still needed a roadmap. The team struggled on offense and defense in the first 20 minutes, and then the Chargers finally broke loose, making an inside game that Dordt was unable to handle. Kevin Ward, senior forward, said the team is learning more, and once the team gets it together, they’ll be really good.