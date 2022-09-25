From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Barclay Finds A Rocky Road: An attempt to burglarize a house was made Thursday night. At about midnight, Mrs. N. A. Kirk heard a noise in the cellar and went to get Mr. J. A. Barclay to investigate. Taking his revolver, Barclay went down to to find the source of the noise. Just before he entered the kitchen, he encountered a man coming through the door. Barclay fired two shots to the ground to scare the intruder, but the man got away from the cellar. Barclay gave chase, but as he was clad only in a nightshirt and had no shoes, was forced to give up the chase due to the pain in his feet. The matter was not reported to the police as the intruder did not get anything and Barclay could not give any description of the burglar.

Leon Herrmann Tonight: Leon Hermann, a nephew of the late Alexander Herrmann and said to take after him, will give his first entertainment as a prestidigitator tonight at the Grand Opera House. Adelaide Herrmann will also give her new dances and illusions, and the entertainment will main the reputation of the Herrmann company.

100 Years Ago

Love Sick Girl Attempts Suicide: Refused permission to talk to her sweetheart, 18-year-old Gerada Pritchard attempted to commit suicide shortly before midnight Sunday by taking poison. According to the girl's mother, she has long been enamored with Paul Eisiminger. Eisiminger had an appointment to call, but hadn't. When Pritchard attempted to call, the boy's father denied her permission. Despondent, the girl swallowed a quantity of bichloride of mercury tablets. Noticing the actions of her daughter, Mrs. Pritchard, a practical nurse, forced the girl to drink a copious draught of milk and then rushed her to the hospital where a more powerful antidote was administered. According to Mrs. Pritchard, the girl's health has been poorly for some time.

G. A. R. Vets to Encampment: Seventy-five G. A. R. veterans of General Hancock post and ladies of the Women's Relief Corps of Sioux City left Sunday morning for Des Moines where they will attend the 56th annual encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic. Many veterans believe the present encampment may be the last great reunion of the union's preservers as time and age have sapped the strength and numbers of the survivors. Sioux City delegates will register at the Hotel Fort Des Moines Monday, and in the evening they will hear Gov. Kendall and Mayor Garver of Des Moines address the veterans and allied organizations. The parade, which may be the last, will be held on Wednesday, and Sioux City veterans will have a prominent position in the formation.

50 Years Ago

Band Plays On In New Attire: North High School had to wait since August for its new band uniforms, but it was worth the wait to wear the bright red, white, and blue at Saturday night's football game in Roberts Stadium. Money for the uniforms for North, one the city's three new high schools, was raised by the schools Booster's Club. However, the new headgear hadn't arrived, so the band members wore the old ones from Central High.

White Horse Patrol Sets Sioux Falls Shrine Show: The Abu Bekr White Horse Mounted Patrol will provide the halftime entertainment Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Stadium in Sioux Falls as the El Riad Shrine temple stages its first shrine football game. Augustana College will play the University of North Dakota; the White Horse Patrol will present a 15-minute precision drill during intermission. The troupe will also appear in the Shrine parade through downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday.

25 Years Ago

Getting Rid Of Old Stuff: Sioux City will be auctioning off vehicles and equipment at the end of their life on Saturday, as it does annually. A little bit of everything will be available, ranging from old police cars and transit buses to outdated computer equipment and office furniture. There are also two 1993 Kawasaki 1000 police motorcycles available, as the police had received a grant to buy two new ones. The city has a mailing list of more than 1,000 people for the auctions, bringing in people from as far away as Chicago and New York.

Estes Tour Will Include Performance in Milford: The Lake Art Center will host a fund-raising concert featuring world-renowned opera singer and Iowa native Simon Estes on Oct. 29 at the Okoboji Community School Auditorium in Milford. The performance is part of a concert series that will take Estes all over the state. Born in Centerville, Estes has performed around the world, including at the White House for presidents George Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson.