From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Rock Breaking Test: The Fontana hypnotic exhibition at the Grand Opera House last night drew a fair house. There were some very mystifying illusions given in the way of "telepathy," which appears similar to the old second sight mystery. While the hypnotic subjects were successful, the most electrifying was the stone breaking test. George H. Drake was stretched between two chairs, heels on one and shoulders on another, and a large stone - which took four or five men to lift - was place on him. A brawny blacksmith with a huge sledge broke the stone into two pieces. The feat brought out great applause.

Is Aching For Football: Football fever is in the air again, and a number of Sioux City athletes have succumbed to the enthusiasm. Member of the old Sioux City team are making an effort to reorganize the eleven which two years ago made such a disastrous record. The boys have an idea of how to put a better game, and it's likely a Thanksgiving game will be arranged with Le Mars. A meeting Monday night will decide if the game occurs.

100 Years Ago

Many Evade Bridge Tolls: Speeding past the tollkeeper of the bridge over the Big Sioux River at North Riverside, a number of indignant South Dakota farmers and transients have been evading the charges imposed by the bridge's owners for the past month. The fugitives feel the charges are excessive and declare they are not bound to pay fees for admission into Sioux City from the outlying trade territory. To attempt halting the trespassers, the tollkeepers have been keeping a list of the fugitive automobiles that successfully evade them.

Nurses Meet Wednesday: Five hundred nurses are expected to attend the 19th annual meeting of the Iowa State Association of Graduate Nurses, which convenes here Wednesday. Convention sessions will be held at the Martin Hotel. Prominent speakers will include Rev. Father Mahan and Miss Edna L. Foley.

50 Years Ago

Two Northwestern Trustees Resign: Henry J. Te Paske and Col. H. J. Ramaker, who have been on the Northwestern College Board of Trustees for more than 20 years, have resigned. During their tenure they have seen the college grow form a junior college to a fully accredited four-year college. Mr. Te Paske has served on the board since 1951, served on the executive committee, and has been chairman of the finance committee and the new construction committee. Mr. Ramaker began supporting Northwestern in 1918 and has also served on the executive committee, finance committee, and the new construction committee.

Lawton's Class of 1921 Holds Reunion: The 1921 graduating class of Lawton High School held its first reunion in 51 years Sunday night at the Normandy with ten of the 14 members taking part in the celebration. Representatives of the classes of 1918, 1920, 1923, 1924 and 1933 joined the wives and husbands of the class of '21 at the event.

25 Years Ago

First Project HOPE Student Now Attending Morningside: Chanphen Vongsaly is the first student to attend college from a citywide group of 25 students, selected as seventh graders in the program. Project HOPE (Help and Opportunity to Pursue Education) provides mentoring and funds for college to the group of promising students who lack the resources to pay for school. Vongsaly choose to attend Morningside because HOPE provided full tuition and it was in Sioux City. Vongsaly thanks the program for giving her a chance to make something of herself.

Convenience Store Robbed: Another Sioux City convenience store was robbed Tuesday night, making it the second similar robbery that day. About 10:50 p.m., two white men wearing bandannas over their faces entered Dorsey's C-Store on Floyd Blvd. armed with a knife and a gun. A similar robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven store on Lakeport St. Police are still determining if the robberies are connected, the second a copycat, or if they are two isolated incidents.