From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Floyd Memorial Meeting: The annual meeting of the Floyd Memorial Association was held at Marks & Mould for the election of officers and other business. The Association is working through the process of erecting a monument in memory Sgt. Charles Floyd, the member of the Lewis and Clark expedition who died and was buried on a bluff south of what is now Sioux City.

Price of Wheat Affects the Bakers: The present high cost of wheat may affect the price of bread in the area. One baker was fortunate enough to lay up a good supply before prices rose, but they say their reserve will run out soon. Prices were previously $1.60 for a 100 pound barrel; now they are $2.40. That increase will eventually mean the prices will have to increase to.

"Fat Men" Tied: There was no decisive result between the alleged "Fat Men's" teams from Leeds and Merrill, in contest for a purse of $50. Agreement was that the average weight of both teams would be 200 pounds. At the end of the ninth inning, both teams were tied at 43. The money has been left up to be decided by another game in a month.

100 Years Ago

Girl Shot; Is Mistaken for Bandit: Miss Beatrice Ford, 20, was shot through the back when the car she was riding in failed to stop at the Sheriff's order. Sheriff Peter Duffy mistook Ford's traveling group for a party of bandits and attempted to apprehend them. On the other side, the driver of the car believed the sheriff to be a highwayman and so refused to halt, leading to Duffy firing at the car. When Ford raised her arm in protection, Duffy believed by her shadow there was a gun in her hand.

Looking Ahead: Thomas Edison, 75, while having done so much for scientific advancement, does not dwell on his accomplishments, even giving away his original model of the phonograph or incandescent lamp. He views every improvement as something new, and that there is always something more to be done. Edison says the future is what interests him, not the past.

15,000 Visit City Parks: More than 15,000 people sought pleasure at Sioux City's recreation parks and municipal pools on Sunday, the largest number for a single day this summer. The greatest number flocked to Riverside Park for picnics, which were visible under every tree in the area.

50 Years Ago

Actress here on Behalf of ASAP: Mercedes McCambridge arrived in Sioux City on Sunday for a two-day visit as part of the Sioux City-Woodbury County Alcohol Safety Action Project (ASAP). E. C. Pembrook, director of the local ASAP, said McCambridge will be a highlight for the project.

Sioux Falls Chorus 1st: The Sioux Falls American Legion men's chorus defended its title at the American Legion convention in Chicago. The Singing Legionaires claimed first place, scoring 90 out of 100 points. The men's quartet also took first place, and in the Auxiliary division the Auxiliary quartet finished second.

25 Years Ago

Moving Day for the City: City workers are in the process of moving from the Orpheum Electric Building to the new City Hall. To enable the move, the city's computer system in the Orpheum shut down on Wednesday. City officials expect the system back on line today.

South Sioux City Star Holds 7 School Marks: April Sailors, a four-year starter for South Sioux, was named today as The Journal's 1997 Female Metro Athlete of the Year. She holds the single-game school records in assists, steals, three point goals, and the single-season assist record. She will continue her career at Trinity Valley (Texas) Junior College.

Area blood bank issues blood supply emergency: The Siouxland Blood Bank has declared a blood supply emergency. No medical procedures have been cancelled yet, but it could take a week to get the supply back up. Inventory has been heavily taxed by patient use in the last 24 to 36 hours. Donors have been great so far, but more are needed.