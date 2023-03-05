125 Years Ago

230 Books On Each Day: 230 books was the average daily circulation of the city library during the month of February, making February 1898 a record-breaking month. Librarian Oberholtzer submitted her report to the board of trustees, which adds more to the continued evidence of the people’s increasing appreciation of Sioux City’s library. Sioux City has proven to have an honest patronage as well, with very few books “mysteriously disappearing.” Mrs. Oberholtzer stated as far as she knew only three books were actually stolen from the library last year, and she believes she knows what persons took those very books. In addition to those books, Mrs. Oberholtzer believes some were carelessly carried out of town by people who moved away and forgot they had library books in their possession.

Will Fight To The End: From advices received yesterday by the Union Pacific, it appears the passenger rate war between the American lines and the Canadian Pacific will be fought to the bitter end. Another $5 cut is made, and the probability is the rate go lower. For many years the Canadian Pacific was granted a differential of $5 on first class and $7.50 on second class, on the ground that it had the shortest line. Now with the rush to Seattle, the Canadian line contended it has the right to apply the Vancouver differentials to the Seattle and Tacoma. The dispute could not be arbitrated, and the cuts have continued back and forth.

100 Years Ago

City Recovering From Blizzard: Sioux City is slowly recovering from the effects of a blizzard that swept through on Saturday. Street car service was partially restored today after being entirely suspended Sunday morning, and a number of lines were still blockaded Sunday night. According to an official statement Sunday night, the West Seventh Street, Pearl and Jennings, the Leeds South Sioux City lines are still out of commission.

Morningside Men Win High Honors in State Meets: Two Morningside College men, Ray Cannon and Edward Haakinson, have returned from Pella, Iowa, bringing high honors won in the state oratorical contest and state extemporaneous contests held on March 2. Cannon won second prize in oratorical meeting, and Haakinson won third in extemporaneous.

50 Years Ago

Clark Says He’ll Try To Get Funds Restored: Sen. Dick Clark met in Sioux City with representatives of city government Sunday afternoon as part of efforts to keep himself informed of the people’s views. In the discussion, Mayor Paul Berger said Sioux City has weathered though several administrations and demonstrated a good track record in accomplishing was urban renewal was intended. Clark intends reestablish funds that were taken in federal cutbacks that had been committed to various projects, and was impressed by the planning of the Natural Disaster Task Force during the recent fuel shortage crisis. Clark suggested the group submit a written summary of activities during the crisis that he would submit to the Congressional Record and make available to other senators, representatives, and Iowa communities.

Boys In A Real Bind: Two Sioux City youths found themselves literally in a tight squeeze. Michael Norton, 12, and Timothy Kelly, 11, had been looking for bottles behind Patio Tavern, 414 20th St., when they became wedged in the eight-inch space between two buildings. Police and fire units were summoned, but the boys managed to escape their predicament before would-be rescuers arrived.

25 Years Ago

Proposal Would Turn Warrior Into Housing, Non-Profit Center: The owners of the Warrior Hotel have proposed a new renovation project to spare the historic downtown Sioux City building from the wrecking balls, turning the upper eight floors into senior housing and the two lower levels into offices for non-profit organizations and an education center. Lewis Weinberg, a Sioux City real estate developer and managing partner of Hospitality Enterprises LLC, the Warrior owner, said securing the financing and making the project work will require extensive work between the public and private sectors. Built in 1930, the hotel at Sixth and Nebraska Streets has been vacant for nearly 25 years. The City Council authorized demolition last December, but Hospitality Enterprises successfully went to court to stop the action and is taking steps to ensure the building is not a hazard or nuisance.

South Sioux Seeks Fourth Straight Title: South Sioux City, ranked No. 1 by the Omaha World Herald and winner of the last three state championships, may be sending its most talented team to Lincoln this weekend. Should South Sioux City capture a fourth consecutive title as they are heavily favored to do so, they would be the only the second school ever to run off four in a row.