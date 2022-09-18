From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Star Pointer and Patchen: It has been assured that Star Pointer and Patchen will pace at the Woodland track on the day of the great flower parade during the Mondamin Carnival. A telegram received by H. G. Chapman announced the terms and conditions of the contract for the horses was accepted. Chapman says there is no doubt about the horses coming to Sioux City.

Lutheran Orphans' Home: The Lutherans of Nebraska, holding their state synod at Salem near Dakota City, has taken action to secure a location for a large orphans' home in South Sioux City, as the national synod wishes to establish one in the west. The state synod has selected a building in South Sioux City erected three years ago as a school. The owners of the building have offered it at one-fourth the cost of its price, and the state synod accepted as far as they were allowed. The state synod has appointed a committee take the proposition to the national synod.

100 Years Ago

Strikers Return to Work: Eighty-five percent of the striking shopmen of the Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Paul railway, approximately 300 men, will resume their posts this morning at 7 a.m. in the shops at Riverside. The announcement was made on Sunday by Supt. Rummel of the Sioux City and Dakota Division. A stipulation of the agreement is that the returning strikers will not interfere with the men employed since July. Many welcome the announcement for the prospect of a return to better transportation conditions.

Baby Contest Opens Today: 318 babies representing four states will participate in the Interstate Fair baby contest held today. More than half the babies are from towns outside of Sioux City, with some from Minnesota towns 150 miles away. The contest will be divided between boys and girls, with 159 infants in each. The contest will be held in the Better Babies building.

50 Years Ago

Missouri Dog Best of Show: Ch. Kazel's Favorite, a miniature schnauzer owned by Mrs. K. L. Church of Frantenac, Mo., was judged best of show in the American Kennel Club all-breed dog show at Sioux City auditorium Sunday. The schnauzer was handled by Clay Coady of Prairie View, Ill. The dog was also chosen best of show in confirmation judging in the show sponsored by the Sioux Valley Kennel Club.

Sales Barn at Spencer Destroyed: Fire destroyed the west barn of the Petersen Sheep & Cattle Co. in Spencer Sunday evening. It was discovered around 7:30 p.m., and firefighters were called to the scene. The west barn, which covers about a city block, was engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the east barn and office, but was brought under control. About 200 head of cattle and 70 head of hogs were killed. A great number had been shipped out that morning, or the loss would have been much greater. No immediate cause of the fire was determined.

25 Years Ago

Air Force Turns 50: The U. S. Air Force, the youngest of the nation's military services, is celebrating its 50th anniversary across the globe. Locally, the 185th Fighter Wing and the Sioux City Post Office will celebrate by unveiling a commemorative stamp designed by Phil Jordan of Falls Church, Va. The stamp will be unveiled today at 9 a.m. during a ceremony at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Muskies Start Season With 9 Straight On Road: Nine days on the road, and the Musketeers won't play a home hockey game until Oct. 18. The team will feature a lot of youth and inexperience as only four veterans return for this year. Coming off of finishing last last year, Sioux City Coach Dave Hakstol says their goal is to get a lot better using their potential, work ethic, and grit.