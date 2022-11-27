From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Present Many Novelties: Al G. Field’s minstrels played at the Grand Opera House last night and gave a very satisfactory performance, introducing a number of novelties and many expensive features. The orchestra was under the leadership of the veteran Eddie Fox, and Will Walling, Reese Prosser, and Harry Sheldon’s voice was noteworthy. Comedian Billy Van also appeared and seemed to enjoy his fun as much as the audience.

City Clerk Jackson Resigns: C. L. Jackson presented his resignation to the city council last evening, postponing the Alderman Westcott action to the next council meeting. The resignation was a surprise, as the only expected important business was to take action in the refunding bond matter. In his letter, Jackson states his resignation is in view with the rumors connecting him to the Lorez Sachs vs the city suit and emphatically denies any connection of dishonest or fraudulent nature. Jackson also thanks the council for their considerate treatment during his time in office.

100 Years Ago

Bishop Defends Church Schools: Bishop Edmond Heelan strongly defended the Catholic system of education in an address at the laying of the cornerstone of the $75,000 Immaculate Conception Church in Morningside. In his address, Heelan praises the efforts of the public schools to promote knowledge, but states the Catholic schools are better able to impart religious knowledge alongside the secular and argues the necessity of it.

Annual Morningside Prom Tonight: Morningside College will observe the one formal event of its social calendar tonight with the all-college prom being held in the society halls of the main building. The halls have been transformed into a fairyland with numerous nooks and alcoves, with an orchestra playing from one of them. “Soup and Fish” will be worn by the majority of men, as implied by the demand for tuxedos, dress suits, and the like from Morningside emporiums.

50 Years Ago

Morningside Chiefs In Action At Nebraska Wesleyan Tonight: The 1972-73 cage season opens for the Morningside College basketball team tonight on the road as the men journey to Lincoln to face Nebraska Wesleyan University. Both squads will be looking to start the season off on the right foot after mediocre campaigns last season. The contest will mark the start of a busy opening 18 days for the Chiefs; Morningside will play six games in that span, including four games over the first nine days in December.

Three Nabbed Posing As ASAP Police: Three Sioux City men were arrested and have court dates pending as the result of an incident Thursday night when they allegedly posed as ASAP policemen and stopped an auto at Eighth and Nebraska. They asked the two women in the car if there was any “booze” in the vehicle and proceeded to search the car’s trunk. One of the occupants, Lisa Hogue, asked to see ID and was flashed what police later determined to be a college ID card. Hogue and her companion obtained the license plate of the alleged ASAP car and reported the problem to police headquarters. Later that night, Sgt. Elgene Erickson and other patrolmen arrested the three men and charged them with impersonating policemen. Sgt. Erickson stated ASAP policemen are always in full uniform that is the same as that of a regular police officer and while ASAP’s primary goal is eliminating drunk drivers, they are policemen first and enforce all laws.

25 Years Ago

Food Bank Helps Those In Need: Ron Swanson works hard as director of the Siouxland Tri-State Food Bank to get all the necessary supplies. He’s taken unwanted food from grocers—including rejected bananas for being too small and orphaned yogurt unable to be returned to the supplier because it was perishable. More food has come in compared to last year, but Tri-State has also added 100 additional non-profit agencies to its client list. Swanson is relieved the economy is good and would hate to see it when it hits a slump. Working poor are becoming the largest group receiving Tri-State food though its agencies, and Swanson fears eventually the bank won’t be able to keep up with new demands. A food pantry is early in the bank’s next initiative if a site can be found.

City Ornament Will Feature Memorial: Sioux City’s official city ornament for 1997, entitled “Siouxland Spirit 1997” commemorates the Flight 232 Memorial on the Missouri Riverfront. It was designed by Sioux City artist Ron McKewon of Heart to Art Studio and depicts Col. Dennis Nielsen carrying a young survivor away from the July 19, 1989, crash of United Airlines Flight 232. Sales of the ornament raise funds for St. Luke’s Rehabilitation services and the Quota Club of Sioux City’s audiology programs, and the ornament may be purchased at St. Luke’s Health Foundation, 2704 Pierce St.