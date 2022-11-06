From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Married The Wrong Man: A Sioux City woman is in quite a serious predicament—she is not married to the man she thought she was. Emma B. Larson married Julus Karash when she believed she was marrying F. J. Schultz, and she lived with him for some time before discovering the mistake. Karash and F.J. Shultz are distant relatives, and Karash impersonated Schultz with the purpose of ingratiating himself into Emma Schultz’s favor and marrying her. During their time together, Karash obtained $300 from Emma Schultz and, according to her, spent it all at the gambling tables. Upon learning the truth, Larson threatened Karash with legal process, after which he left and has never returned. Larson asks the court to declare the marriage and null and void and that she be permitted to resume her maiden name of Emma B. Larson.

Goodbye to Ora Williams: The newspaper men of Sioux City gave a dinner Thursday night complimentary to Ora Williams, who just resigned managing editorship of the Journal after eight years of service. It was an informal affair; attendees included Geo. D. Perkins, E. W. Caldwell, Fred W. Colvin, and Edwin H. Brown, and they all commended Williams for his service to Sioux City journalism.

100 Years Ago

Governor For Brookhart: Gov. N. E. Kendall endorsed Col. Smith W. Brookhart, the Republican candidate for the United States Senate from Iowa, in his final campaign speech in Sioux City. Gov. Kendall spoke of Iowa’s problems, including the general financial situation of the state, and declared the importance of the question of disposition of farm products. The governor also commented on the Harding administration, discussing the protective tariff, the immigration statute, the war finance corporation, the executive budget system, and the relief for war veterans, referring to the work as “most excellent housekeeping.”

Salesman For 54 Years: Col. S. G. Mason, 72, is still going strong and is said to be one of the oldest traveling salesmen in the United States. He started in March 1808 for J. S. Sherman company of Rockford, Ill., and earned more than $42 worth of business. Mason will soon finish his 54th year of selling, and he says he has never experienced more satisfaction in his life than the evening of his first. Mason has been working for the last year and a half for the Sioux City Seed company.

50 Years Ago

Experiment in Silence Successful: Briar Cliff College hosted an experiment in silence in one of its faculty lounges on Sunday. The seven-hour session required attendees to maintain silence, and if anyone broke it, they would get a string placed around their wrist, with three strings meaning an ouster from the hall. No one broke the silence. Rick Mesmer, one of the organizers, stated there was an average of eight persons in the hall at all times with a rush at 5 p.m. Activities in the experiment included card games, building card houses, knitting, studying, silent television, and meditation. Mesmer termed the experiment a success and plans to have another session in the future.

Three City Bowlers Up In Qualifying: Bernie Schreiber, Sioux City, Denny Blankenberg, Sioux City, and Dave Danielsen, formerly Yankton, S.D., and now in Sioux City, claimed high spots in the first weekend of the qualifying rounds for the Iowa state qualifying rounds underway at the Rose Bowl in Fort Dodge. Danielsen shot 3322 for his 16 games, and Schreiber took the runner-up spot with 2201. Blankenberg claimed sixth with a total of 3205. The rounds will continue next weekend with the top 12 then competing to determine Iowa’s two keglers in the BPAA U.S. Open next March in New York City.

25 Years Ago

Boo Boo Bear Will Take Ride to New Jersey Home: Boo Boo the black bear, rescued by Sioux City Animal Control on April 16, will have to take a ride to get to her new home at Popcorn Park. Originally Animal Control had intended to fly Boo Boo to New Jersey, but the size and weight of the necessary crate, plus her current frame, was considered too heavy for air travel. So Cindy Rarrat Ellison, her husband Kevin, and friend Tim Shinzel built her an 800-pound crate to transport her there. Ellison, the owner and operator of Animal Control, said Boo Boo had flourished in her recovery in Sioux City, and the girls here will be upset when she leaves, but she’s going to a better place.

O’Connor House Adds Quilt Show: This year’s holiday open house at the O’Connor House will feature a quilt show in addition to its holiday decorations. The show will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday; Margaret Cathcart from Lincoln, a member of the Nebraska Humanities Council, will deliver a talk about Nebraska quiltmakers. Decorations will include a Santa collection, a tree, snowmen, and ornamental gourds. The O’Connor House had its cupola restored to its original position this year, and floors in the hall and dining room have been restored with alternating light and dark boards.