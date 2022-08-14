From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Dollie Pennington Gone: Mr. and Mrs. John Pennington discovered their daughter Dollie missing last night. Her bed had been used based on the state of the bedclothes, but there was no trace of Dollie herself. Dollie was not in any known trouble, and there are no other relatives closer than Council Bluffs, Iowa. Her family hopes she will come back safely.

Paving on Jackson Street: Work on tearing out the old cedar blocks between Third and Fourth Streets on Jackson Street began yesterday. Pavement will likely begin there once work is finished on Nebraska Street, which was delayed yesterday due to the rain.

The Journal and Times Offer Fowler Bicycle: Anyone authorized to solicit subscriptions who secures 18 new subscribers to the Daily Journal (three subscriptions to The Times counts as two Journal and three Sundays count as one Daily), paid up for a year, will get one complete Fowler Truss Frame '97 Model Bicycle, valued at $100. Those unable to secure the full number will receive credit for the names they have sent in and may pay cash to receive a wheel.

100 Years Ago

Waitt Enters Club Finals: Cap Waitt has made the finals of the Sioux City Country Club golf championship. He will face the winner of the match between Fred Knepper and F. D. Morgan. Waitt defeated Dr. T. R. Gittens after Gittens defeated L. M. Mahood.

Strike Front is Peaceful: Peace and unchanged strike conditions prevailed on Sunday for the Sioux City railway systems. Increased passenger traffic did occur through the day, though the pessimistic interpretation is that it was the result of travelers wanting to get home before serious interruptions occur.

Lads End 3,000-Mile Jaunt: Alex Goldberg, 19; Edward Lancelot, 18; and Irving Kahn, 17, all of New York arrived in Sioux City to visit Alex's older brother, L.S. Goldberg. The young men left New York a month ago, stopping in Balitmore, Md., and heading east to Colorado Springs, Colo., to climb Pike's Peak and then north to Cheyenne, Wyo., in time for the frontier day celebration. They intended to travel by foot but end up riding with fellow tourists via automobile, covering about 100 miles a day. They will be staying in Sioux City for several days.

50 Years Ago

Veteran Baritone in Concert Tonight: Veteran vocalist Bob Hansen will help cap the 1972 summer season of the Municipal Band tonight in the Grandview Bandshell. Maestro Leo Kucinski said the guest spot in a way a return by request after the enthusiasm for Hansen's performance at last week's River-Cade coronation concert. The concert band will perform a variety of songs tonight. The concerts are presented by the Municipal Band in cooperation with the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

State B Softball Title to Gene's Tavern: Gene's Tavern of Sioux City won the State Class B fast pitch softball championship Sunday night against Le Mars Randy's-Wells. Both teams will advance to the regionals set for Labor Day Weekend.

Crossbred Takes Honors at Plymouth County Fair: Bret Udell, 12, of Sioux City was the happy owner of the Grand Champion beef at last week's Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars. The calf was bred by Sioux City veterinarian and Plymouth County rancher Dr. E. G. Cole. The calf is a crossbred, Charolais bull on purebred Angus cow, and it weighed 1,245 pounds at showtime. This is the third consecutive year that calves from Dr. Cole's herd have won at the fair. Bret handled the calf as a 4-H project and plans to show his steer at Ak-Sar-Ben this fall.

25 Years Ago

Floyd Valley Divorces St. Luke's: Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa, severed its ties to St. Luke's Health System to join with McKennan Health Services in Sioux Falls. At the same time, Orange City Hospital entered into a new joint agreement with St. Luke's and Sioux Valley in Sioux Falls. St. Luke's intends to work with Floyd Valley and McKennan to ensure a smooth transition.

Gateway coping without UPS: Nearly two weeks into the strike by United Parcel Teamsters, Gateway 2000 is doing business as usual. The company had made a pre-strike contingency plan that enabled them to wean itself from UPS in order to maintain its shipping process using a combination of other carriers, Federal Express, and its own trucks. The employees are working hard to accommodate the changes in shipping. It is unknown if Gateway 2000 will return to UPS after the strike ends.

Veteran finds friendly Vienam: Dick Kaufman of Sioux City was one of four veterans chosen to represent the United States as the American Flag was again raised in Ho Chi Minh City on Aug. 7. He wasn't sure what to expect compared to when he served in Vietnam in 1969, but he found the city much friendlier now. Relations with Vietnam will only be moving forward as long as the Vietnamese government continued to cooperate in the search for American POWs and MIAs.