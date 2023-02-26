125 Years Ago

Run Over and Bruised: John C. Hickey was run over at about 2 a.m. yesterday morning by a carryall on its way to the city from Leeds. The driver stopped a party of members of the Sioux City Odd Fellows on their way home from a meeting to get help for Hickey, unsure if he ran over the man or not. Hickey was bruised but not seriously injured.

North Siders Are Agreed: Many residents of the northern part of Sioux City are not satisfied with the school accommodations which are offered them and took steps to secure better facilities for their children's education at a meeting held last evening. Fred Bardes, D.S. Anthony, and Dr. R.W. Miller were appointed to a committee to wait upon the Board of Education at its next regular meeting and at subsequent meetings to present the wishes of the association members and urge them to provide better accommodations for the children within the limits of the Hunt School building.

100 Years Ago

Morningside Symphony Orchestra Will Give 2nd Concert: The Morningside Symphony Orchestra will make its second appearance of the year at the Grace Methodist Episcopal Church Tuesday night, led by Professor George Hubbard. The orchestra has shown a marked improvement, and the members consist of college students and Morningside residents. Tuesday's performance will feature soloists Mrs. Elizabeth MacCollin singing and Manual Santos on saxophone.

Y.W.C.A. Edifice Opened Sunday: Formal opening of the Y.W.C.A. building at Sixth and Jackson streets took place Sunday afternoon with a vesper service. Members of the board of directors and women prominent in the conduct of the institution's affairs were in charge, with Mrs. Fred Wattles, president of the board for many years, as principal speaker.

50 Years Ago

Hall, Kartio Shine in 3-1 Hockey Win: Dave Kartio's two goals backed the brilliant goaltending of Keith Hall Sunday night, giving the Sioux City Musketeers a 3-1 United States Hockey League over Sault Ste. Marie. Hall managed to stop 52 of 53 shots during the game. The win assured the Musketeers a winning record against an established member of the league.

10,000 See Journal’s New Plant: Throngs of people lined up for five hours Sunday afternoon to tour the Sioux City Journal's new newspaper plant at Sixth and Pavonia streets. The turnout exceeded all expectations, and the final count was roughly 10,000 for the second of two open house days during the dedication weekend. Guides for the two days were Kris Hermann, Glenn Olson, Bud Casavant, Don Beedle, John Goettsch, Bob Carlson, and Gene Stiles. A check of license plates in the parking areas indicated visitors came from a wide range of areas of the three-state trade territory.

25 Years Ago

Home Show Opens Today: The 41st annual Siouxland Home Show, which opens this afternoon at the Sioux City Convention Center, features a variety of offerings from stained glass, air purifiers, and other housing needs. Siouxland Home Show coordinator Nancy Narciso said this year's show will feature 246 booths, 150 exhibits, and 17 new companies. Narciso describes the show as a one-stop shop for anyone with housing needs, and the benefits of the show are widespread, helping the general public as well as the economy.

'Titanic' Soars in Siouxland: More than a month after coming to local theaters, "Titanic" has sold out every weekend since it opened, and has been packed on weeknights too. Randy Breen, manager of Southern Hills 12, recommends going early to see it during the daytime. Because everyone wants to see the Academy Award nominated film, business at the theater has been up, providing good news for other pictures at the mall theater as moviegoers opt for other films if they can't get into "Titanic"