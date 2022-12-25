From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Christmas in the Churches: Christmas Day will be observed in many of the churches of Sioux City today, including St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, St. John's Catholic, and Swedish Lutheran Augustana Church, among others. All the churches will include special music for the occasion, as well as elaborate decorations.

On the Eve of Christmas: Christmas Eve was a busy night in Sioux City with the hustle and bustle of the holiday. One particular event involved a poor child asking a man playing the role of St. Nicholas for one of the department stores if he was the real Santa. A passerby assured the boy Santa would come visit his home, learning where the boy lived. It is believed the boy will have a happier Christmas than those in more fortunate circumstances than him.

100 Years Ago

City Celebrates Birth of Christ: For the first time in years Christmas Eve was celebrated in a community way in Sioux City. The brass section of the Monahan Post Legion Band played as George E. Hubbard of the Morningside College conservancy led the chorus. The community tree was formally presented to Sioux City by D. C. Shull, and was accepted by Mayor Wallace M. Short. Both expressed the hope that reviving the custom of community Christmas celebrations would bring the city closer together.

Cheer to Hospital Patients: Patients in the hospitals of the city and inmates of various county institutions had the day brightened for them on Sunday when members of the Sunshine Club under Mrs. Fred Whitehead, chairman of the committee programs, distributed flowers, Christmas cards, books, candy, fruit, and nuts during the morning. Many musical programs were presented as well with nearly 100 singers volunteering their services for the day.

50 Years Ago

Christmas Rush Means "Sell" to Junior Achievement Programs: In the Junior Achievement business center, the teenage businessmen were hard at work producing yule gifts ranging from yule logs to Christmas candles. Participating companies of the Junior Achievement program included TEMCO making yule logs, counseled by Terra Chemical, and SPARKS producing cut and carve boards, counseled by Iowa Beef Processors. The Christmas season meant good sales for the JA companies, and the teenagers will continue until May when the miniature business will be liquidated until the program resumes in the fall.

Musketeers' Goalie Doesn't Mind Being a Target for Enemy Players: Keith Hall, the goalie for the Musketeers, has been "shot" at for years, and even though he's been hit by many of the attempts, he enjoys it. Even if it's frustrating when he can't stop a shot. Hall has been playing as a goalie since he was five-years-old when playing with an older brother. This season he's guarding the net for the Musketeers, and he enjoys playing here as much as the fans enjoy watching the games.

25 Years Ago

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Reading Program Exceeds 500 Stories: The reading program sponsored by Visa U.S.A. finished this week at Sergeant Bluff-Luton and involved both the elementary and high schools. For the program, SB-L had to get 20 businesses to display a sign about the program and then read 250 stories to the elementary students between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31; over 500 stories were read, and nearly 100 volunteer readers were involved in the program. For participating in the program, Visa will donate 25 books to the SB-L Elementary School Library.

Federation Hosts Holiday Brunch: The Jewish Federation of Sioux City will host a Christmas Day brunch for public safety workers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom. The brunch is to show appreciation for those who have to work on their holiday, and guests will include Sioux City police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and employees of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department. Carryout meals will be taken to public safety officers who cannot leave their posts.