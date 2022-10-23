From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Cudahy's New Beef Plant Practically Assured: Arrangements for the coming of the Cudahy's in Sioux City have been practically agreed upon, with only a few minor details to settle regarding contracts and attach the signatures. The contract is for a period of ten years, and the concessions are such that the plant and business will be a permanent fixture. Mr. Cudahy has stated inside of one year his company would be employing 1,000 men in the Sioux City plant, and the force would undoubtedly increase over time.

McCleary Talks At Boone: A good-sized and appreciative audience enjoyed Congressman McCleary's speech in Boone. He relayed a story about a convention in Canada, pointing out much of audience was more familiar with "God Save the Queen" than the song "America." Though he finds many of his audiences since only have a small potion that know the words. McCleary has four more speeches in Iowa to come: Missouri Valley, Mapleton, Sioux City, and Rock Valley.

100 Years Ago

Legion Band Will Arrive Today: Sioux City's American Legion Band, which won first prize in the band contest at the national convention of the American Legion last week, is expected to arrive home at about 9 a.m. this morning. Anticipation had been that the band would return Sunday afternoon, but it is believed the delay occurred because of the heavy traffic out of New Orleans over the Illinoi Central railway. It is expected a large crowd will assemble at the passenger station to greet the prize-winning musicians and former soldiers.

Break Sod For Church: A "sod-breaking" service on the site of the proposed new church edifice of the Mayflower Congregational Church was held on Sunday with Rev. Joseph Steele breaking the ground. Work on the excavation and construction will begin this week. It is unknown what will become of the old building. Rev. Mr. Steele's address at the service dwelt upon the significance the new structure will have for the congregation.

50 Years Ago

Three New Schools Dedicated: Three new high schools were dedicated to the service of humanity Sunday in Sioux City. Clarence Carney, president of the board of education, presented American flags to the principals of each of the three new schools. The daylong dedication began with an American Education Week breakfast with Dr. Robert Benton, who congratulated the city on the opening of the three schools. During the afternoon, separate ceremonies were conducted at each of the facilities and two American flags and a state flag were presented at each.

Morningside's Fall Festival: Morningside College made their Homecoming week more than the usual razzle-dazzle celebration. The students designed their "Fall Festival" as part of their campaign to contribute 2,111 hours of service to others, and ended up chalking up a total of about 3,000 hours. Work they did included painting the exterior of Jackson Street Manor and some classrooms, collecting coloring books and scrapbooks for children at children's homes, and raising money for the Scott Harding Memorial Fund and other charities.

25 Years Ago

Dr. V. Strode Hinds Plaza is Dedicated: The new plaza around the Sgt. Floyd Monument was dedicated on Wednesday in to Dr. V. Strode Hinds. The dedication included the Friends of Discovery firing several musket volleys as people in small groups visited. Among the visitors were filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan, who were in Sioux City for the premiere of their television documentary "Lewis and Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery." Hinds had spent a year assisting with the documentary, scouting the area for suitable places to film. Burns commented that Sgt. Floyd had been honored as "our deceased brother" and regretfully they were there to honor Hinds in the same manner.

Remsen Prepares for Oktoberfest: Saturday will be the 24th annual Oktoberfest in Remsen, where German food and music will take center stage. Foods being prepared include Luxembourg treipen, bratwurst and headcheese. Leonard Brazil, one of the 35 sets of co-chairs, promises no waits for the folks who come early. Music will also include an accordion player and polka band.