From the Archives

125 Years Ago

A Great Blaze of Glory: The Carnival Association's display of fireworks last night on the east side of Fourth Street closed the day in a blaze of glory. The brilliant display of pyrotechnics was witnessed by perhaps 10,000 people in the immediate vicinity. The crowds began to move toward East Fourth long before the parade of the Princes of Iran had been concluded; every available streetcar was pressed into service, but they did not carry one-tenth of the people who witnessed the display. The show started at 8 p.m. and for nearly two hours the thousands looked heavenward to see the rockets and fire that decorated the sky.

Football Game Today: The football eleven of the Sioux City High School will meet the 11 from Le Mars this afternoon on the grounds at the corner of Fifteenth and Nebraska. The affair is one of the Carnival attractions, and it is expected a large crowd of spectators will gather to see the boys battle over the pigskin.

100 Years Ago

Guard Inspection Delayed: Inspection of Sioux City's three national guard units Sunday did not take place as announced because the inspecting officers did not arrive here. It is believed that Adjt. Gen. Louis G. Lasher and Capt. Robert L. Fulton, who are making a tour of the state by automobile, were delayed on the road between Sioux City and Storm Lake, where they were last heard from. They are expected to arrive today, and in that case, not only will equipment be inspected, but he troops probably will be as well.

Try Home Looters Today: Charged with breaking and entering, a former instructor at Morningside College and three accomplices will appear for a preliminary hearing today. H. B. Cooper, honor student and instructor at Morningside College, is alleged to have stated in his cell that he was ready to take his medicine and he now cared very little what happened.

50 Years Ago

Iowa Trees Will Put On Color Show: Iowa may be in for one of the most colorful displays of tree leaves in years because of the large amount of moisture recently. Jack McSeeney, area forester for northeast Iowa, said the abundant rains have left a greener than usual landscape, which will heighten the color contrast when the leaves start to turn. Foresters believe the peak of the coloring will come the week of Oct. 15.

Top Gun Prize to Don Ewing: Don Ewing of Onawa picked off major honors, including a Model 12 Winchester gun as top prize, in a registered shoot at Sioux Shooting Park on Sunday. Ewing was the high overall gun with a 194 total based on 98 at 16 yards and a 96 in handicap.

25 Years Ago

Dog Rescued From Bridge: A male chow-mix dog that was stuck on a girder under the Veterans Memorial Bridge was in good condition at the Animal Control shelter after being rescued Wednesday morning. Cindy Rarrat Ellison, owner of Animal Control, thinks somebody threw or put the dog out there, because there was no way the dog could have jumped the median. It was the first the rescue Animal Control had done over water. The dog was taken to the shelter where he ate well and drank, and was in better condition by late morning. The dog will remain at the shelter for seven days, during which the owner can reclaim him or he will be put up for adoption.

Moving Of House To Close Interstate: Southbound traffic on Interstate 29 will be held up for about 20 minutes today, starting around 9 a.m., as two parts of Norman and Andrea Waitt's Dakota Dunes house are moved from the Dunes to McCook Lake. The house was donated to the McCook Lake church, which will put it on their campus just west of Dakota Valley High School. The remaining sections of the house will be moved in about two weeks. The church will use the home as the anchor building for its growing ministry.