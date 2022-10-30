From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Would Need More Room: Since the visit of the bondholders of the Union passenger station to Sioux City, there has been much speculation to the owners’ attempt to induce the roads now outside to run into the depot. Currently, the Northwestern has five trains on its tracks at one time, and the Milwaukee has four. More tracks would be be needed to help handle all the trains, as well as expanding the shed.

There’s A Something: U.S. Clothing Company is currently having a sale on men’s clothing. Bargain suits are available for $3.50, while high class business suits, which custom houses charge $25 to $30 for, are only $14.65 here.

100 Years Ago

Seek Funds for War Eagle Memorial: An appeal addressed to the citizens of Sioux City for subscription to cover the cost of the monument to War Eagle which was dedicated Saturday, Oct. 21, is being made by the War Eagle Memorial Association. The association was formed with the purpose of erecting a fitting memorial as a popular tribute to the memory of War Eagle and feels it is more desirable to raise the amount from a large number of people than to raise it in large amounts.

Wounded Vets to Organize: Disabled veterans in Sioux City are initiating a movement to organize a post of the Disabled American Veterans of the World War here. The active work of organization will be taken up Saturday, Nov. 4, the day set aside by disable veterans as “Forget-Me-Not” day.

50 Years Ago

Sac City Center Plans Project to Recycle Papers: Plans are underway at the Howard Activity Center for a newspaper recycling project to raise funds for the center. A benefit dance has also been scheduled for Dec. 8 at the Lakewood Ballroom as another fundraiser. The center currently teaches its clients to cook, refinish wood, as well as take them on field experience trips.

Sioux Falls Gal’s 678 Sets Pace in Single: Young Jackie Klock of Sioux Falls shot to the front in singles in the first of two weekends of the 41st Women’s Interstate Tournament for bowling at Harmony Lanes. Klock, who turned pro last year, authored a leading 678 singles series, 17 pins above the 661 scored by Carolyn Behrens of Fort Dodge.

25 Years Ago

Chesterman Co. Expands Thanks to Coke, Sprite: Because of the growth of Coca-Cola and the popularity of Sprite, Chesterman Co. announced it is abandoning 7Up in favor of Sprite. The change also enables the company to expand its facilities, with a 51,000-square-feet addition to be be completed by late winter or early spring. Sprite currently outsells 7Up three to one and is currently the No. 4 soft drink in America.

Eagles Shoot for Playoff Berth: The Westmar University Eagles have two regular season games remaining, with victory in those games giving the team a possible post-season playoff spot. But with the University announcing its closure on Nov. 21, the team may end up being a competing playoff team without a college. Players and coaches are sad the college is closing, but they are determined to go all out in the last games of the season.