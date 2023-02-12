125 Years Ago

Philomathians Triumph: The girls Philomathian club was winners of the competitive debate last evening against the Hesperians. Participants included Miss Jennie Allen, Elizabeth Robinson, Parks Tyler, and Georgia Waitt.

Plans For A Light Plant: Alderman Erickson wants the voters of Sioux City to have a chance to express themselves at the coming city election on whether or not they want the city to own and operate an electric lighting plant. Alderman Erickson believes the city will save $9,000 a year with the operation of a plant under municipal control, and urges it to be put on the ballot at the city election to be held on March 28.

100 Years Ago

$100,000 Fire Loss; Big Sioux City Plant Razed: Fire, which broke out in yard No. 1 of the Sioux City Brick and Tile company Sunday afternoon, completely destroyed the plant. The loss is estimated between $90,000 and $100,000. The blaze, believed to have started from defective wiring in the machine shed in the east wing of the structure, took firemen three hours to gain control of. The main building, the mill shed, the dry shed, north and south drier sheds, and a new building under construction. Assistant Chief Charles Kuhl said when he arrived at the brickyards, the entire plant was a mass of flames.

Greatest Day For The K.C.: Epiphany Council, No. 743, Knights of Columbus celebrated its 20th anniversary on Sunday with the initiation of nearly 60 candidates and a banquet at the Martin hotel. Forming in procession at the K.C. Hall, nearly 1,000 men marched to Epiphany Cathedral. A special mass was celebrated with a sermon preached by Rt. Rev. T. J. McCarty.

50 Years Ago

Hull Centennial Queen To Be Honored Tonight: Mrs. Henry (Mina) Huibregste, who will reign as queen of the Hull Centennial in May, will be honored at Royalty Night tonight in the Hull Community Memorial Building. The Centennial baby, Lynette Sue DeJager, who is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Loren DeJager and the first baby born in Hull during the Centennial year, will also be honored.

Heelan Faces Le Mars Club: Heelan's High School's Crusaderettes will face off against Le Mars in the Heelan gym tonight as part of the Iowa high school girls basketball sectional tournaments. Heelan’s starting line-up will likely include forwards Sue Jones, Mary Schrad, and Carla Fitzpatrick with guards Roxanne Favors, Roxi Larson, and Teresa Jackson.

25 Years Ago

City's Schools Stress Cultural Awareness: While celebrating Black History Month, teachers stress the idea that cultural awareness should be taught year-round, not limited to one day or month. Angela Banks, equity directory for the Sioux City School District, describes how much the infusion of cultural awareness means to the students, particularly those who belong to minority groups.

Quayle Says Clinton Owes U.S. Explanation: While in Sergeant Bluff, Dan Quayle gives some thoughts on the ongoing scandal surrounding the relationship between President Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, stating Clinton will have to answer the questions surrounding it. High approval ratings don't always last, as Quayle knows from his experience as VP after their numbers soared after the Persian Gulf War in 1991 only to lose the election to Clinton and Al Gore.