125 Years Ago

The High School Athletes: The seventh annual field day exercises of the Sioux City High School were held yesterday afternoon at the Gentlemen’s Driving park. No starting records were made, although some of the young men did excellent work. The bicycle races generated the most enthusiasm of all the events. Winners of the various events include Ted Barclay, Alexis Warren, Eugene Bedal, Will Hughes, Harry Cummings, Carl Tennis, and Frank Munger.

A Grand Suit Sale: Fagley & Co., corner of Fourth and Jackson streets, is offering fine men’s suits for $10, made from fine Worsteds, Cheviots, Serges, Cassimeres, and more, valued from $15 to $18. Suits worth up $12.50 are only $7, and suits worth up $7.50 are only $4.85.

100 Years Ago

Tributes Paid to Motherhood: Years of love and care received recognition in the Mother’s Day tributes on Sunday. Sioux City churches, including Morningside Presbyterian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Grace Methodist Episcopal Church, included the importance of mothers in their sermons. Secularly, flowers were displayed throughout the streets in recognition of the day, with florists nearly exhausting their stocks.

Maroons Play Aggies Today: The Morningside College baseball nine will play its first Big Nine conference game of the season in Sioux City this afternoon against the North Dakota Aggies’ team on Bass Field. The game will offer an opportunity for the fans to see the Aggies nine, one of the best teams in the Big Nine conference. “Bobbie” Black of Sioux City will Umpire the game.

50 Years Ago

Volunteers Honored at St. Luke’s Hospital: St. Luke’s Medical Center entertained hospital volunteers and auxiliary board members at the Awards and Recognition dinners last week at the hospital. Pins for hours volunteered were presented, with 3,000 hours going to Mrs. Carroll Young and Sadie Vogel; 2,000 hours to Miss Louise Notson; 1,000 hours to Mrs. James Burkett and Mrs. Frederick Kanan; and 500 hours to Miss Eleanor Jones, Mrs. Leslie Mickelson, Mrs. Richard Peete, and Mrs. Kenneth Wittkamp. Miss Norah Galvin, director of Volunteer Services at the hospital, thanks the more than 130 volunteers who contributed in the past year.

West Bend 1st in Soil Judging: At the annual Northwest Iowa FFA Soil-Judging contest held at the Northwest Iowa Vocational School last Wednesday, the West Bend Team captured first place, and the five boys were among the top seven in individual competition. The five were Pat Zaugg, Gerry Feuerstenau, Larry Bruellman, Steve Ludwig, and Dave Hefty. The West Bend team’s score was 1954. The contest consisted of a written test on conservation practices and judging the in the field of four at four different sites.

25 Years Ago

F-16 From 185th Crashes: An F-16 fighter jet from the Iowa National Guard’s 185th Fighter Wing crashed Wednesday morning in a field about 175 miles west of Sioux City while performing a low-level training maneuver with another F-16. The pilot, Lt. Col. David Lundquist of Harcourt, Iowa, ejected and suffered several fractured bones and abrasions, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The accident left a half-mile of mostly unrecognizable debris, and the plane burst into a fireball after the crash. No cause was immediately apparent, though Brown County, Neb., Sheriff Don Brown said there was some evidence pelicans may have been responsible, but there are too many things to consider at the moment.

Windmill Dancers Mark 50th Year: For members of the Dutch Dozen the sound that always stands out is the reactions of the audience to its signature piece “Daar Bij Die Molen (Down by the Windmill).” Past and current members recall the excitement of performing the dance, which will celebrate its golden anniversary this year at the Tulip Festival in Orange City, which opens today. For the 50th anniversary, all former members are invited to join the current group in singing, and a reception for the alumni and current group will follow the performance.