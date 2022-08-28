From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Denison's Day of Jubilee: Special preparations are in active progress for a meeting to be held in Denison, Iowa, to honor the nomination of Hon. L. M. Shaw and Hon. J. C. Milliman. Speakers so far include Congressmen Geo. D. Perkins, W. P. Hepburn, and J. P. Dolliver, Hon. C. M. Harl of Council Bluffs, and Hon. A. B. Cummins of Des Moines. Bands from Denison, Logan, Charter Oak, Odebolt, Carrol, and the great band of Hawarden will lead the crowd from Northern Iowa. They will pass through Sioux City and join numerous delegates on the way.

Fire at Sac City: A fire, cause unknown, started at a building occupied by Herrod & Hannum as a general store in Sac City and destroyed seven building in the quarter block south of the Allen building. All the burned buildings had old frame structures. Part of the merchandise stocks were saved, abd insurance will will cover practically all the merchandise loss.

100 Years Ago

Fire at Clark Creamery: A fire started in the attic of the Clark creamery in Sioux Falls, resulting a loss estimated at $12,000 covered by insurance. The fire was quickly responded to, but firefighters were unable to save the structure. As soon as the loss is adjusted, a new brick creamery will be erected.

Six Fairs to be Visited: Businessmen from the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce will visit six county fairs across four states on Aug. 30 and 31. On Wednesday one group visit the county fair at Yankon, S.D., and then half of them will proceed to Tripp, S.D., the next morning. Meanwhile on Thursday three groups will depart: one to the Lyon County Fair in Rock Rapids, Iowa; one to Concord, Neb.; and one to Pierce, Neb. The Rock Rapids group will then proceed to Worthington, Minn.

50 Years Ago

Confrontation at Ancient Indian Burial Ground: Several Indians gathered on Sunday, including members of the American Indian Movement, gathered at a landfill site in Riverside to safeguard a presumed ancient Indian burial ground. The site was discovered when digging machines unearthed bones which were turned over to Bill Diamond, the director of the Sioux City Public Museum. The bones were returned to a group and sent to the Rosebud Indian Reservation for reburial on Saturday. Diamond estimated the bones to be between 500 and 1,000 years old.

Swim Titles to Dolphins, Vermillion: South Sioux City's Dolphins won the large team (20 or more) honors in the 16th annual Sioux City open at Riverside Pool. Vermillion won the small team title. The Dolphins finished with 206 1/2 points to claim first, while Fremont finished with 135, and the Sioux City Mariners took third with 102.

25 Years Ago

IBP to buy Hudson plant: IBP inc. announced it plans to buy a Nebraska meat processing plant recently accusing of producing E. coli-tainted beef patties. If legal details can be worked out, the acquisition of Hudson Foods Inc. plant in Columbus, Neb., could take place within a few weeks. Hudson Foods lost its contract with Burger King after it recalled 25 million pounds of ground beef. Health officials have yet to pinpoint which meat supplier to Hudson sold the contaminated beef.

Dordt opens recreation complex: Dordt College has a new 85,000-square-foot indoor recreation complex. The complex is part of the Dordt 2000 campaign to raise $16 million by 1999. Groundbreaking for the complex was held in March 1996, and it was completed just in time for open house last week. The first large event hosted in the facility will be the two-day NAIA Iowa Women's Volleyball Tournament beginning Sept. 27.