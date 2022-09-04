From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.

Dakota County Pioneers: The annual picnic of the pioneers and old settlers of Dakota County was held at Clinton Grove, Dakota City, and was a great success. The crowd was such that some areas had nothing to serve as a hitching post, requiring attendees to group their wagons together and tie the horses to the wheels. Opinions differed on whether there were as many this year compared to last year, but it was a gathering that any county might be proud of.

100 Years Ago

Labor Day Parade: Defying the injunction of Attorney General Daugherty, thousands of Sioux City workers will lay aside their work this morning and celebrate Labor Day. As far as can be learned, no city official has refused parade permits. All business houses of the city will close their doors until Tuesday morning. The parade will form at 10:30 a.m. this morning, with Charles Savage as the grand marshal. Following the parade, festivities will be carried to the fair grounds.

Monster Entry in Title Golf Competition: With the largest entry in the history of Sioux City Golf, the city tournament got underway this weekend. One hundred sixty players from the various city clubs participated. Dr. E. C. Cobb won the qualifiers with a score of 77. He was closely followed by Frederick Knepper, who scored 78, and Lee Herron, with a 79. Players who scored 88 or lower were admitted into the championship, leaving two of the 16 slots open. Players who scored 89 were required to draw for it, with C. McLaughlin and Melvin Downey claiming the spots.

50 Years Ago

Nixon's Brother to Attend Rally in Sioux Falls: Edward Nixon, brother of President Richard Nixon, will attend a kick-off event for gubernatorial candidate Carv Thompson on Wednesday, in Sioux Falls.

UI String Quartet to Give Concert at Sioux Center: The University of Iowa Stradivari Quartet will give a concert at Dordt College on Sept. 15. They will perform Quartet in F Major, Opts 96, composed by Anton Dvorak. Dvorak is said to have written it after visiting Spillville, a Czech community in northeast Iowa. Before the concert, the quartet will give an informal seminar for college and high school music students.

25 Years Ago

Art Center Picks New Director: The Art Center Board of Trustees has appointed Susan Talbot-Stanaway, currently the chief curator of the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay, Wis., as the new director of the Art Center. Talbot-Stanaway will start her new job on Oct. 6, succeeding Jim Zimmer, who resigned last October.

Early Morning Fire Destroys House: A 1 a.m. fire destroyed a vacant house on Riverside Blvd. on Wednesday. Earlier in the summer the house had been hit by a truck, which damaged the gas line and meter. A neighbor called the fire department when he heard a boom and the whole structure went up in flames. Authorities are investigating the fire as a possible arson. No determination of the fire's cause has been made.