From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Violate the Game Laws: True angling sportsmen are indignant at the wholesale slaughter of fish in the Sioux River, Crystal Lake, McCook Lake, and Brown’s Lake. Seine fishing, which is illegal in most of Iowa, has been prominent and killing most of the fish in the rivers, yet little action is being taken to stop these measures. The nets used in this kind of fishing is also not only interfering with the fish, but also with boats traveling the waters. Bringing in more fish will do no good if the seines are not removed, as the fish will still be captured and slaughtered. More action must be done to clamp down on the illegal measures.

Sioux City Man Appointed: Clifford C. Peirce, secretary and treasurer of the Sioux City and Leeds Company, has been appointed cashier of the Sioux City branch of the Barber Asphalt Company to succeed Howard B. Steck, who has resigned to engage in the commission business at the Kansas City stockyards. It is said Mr. Peirce’s appointment is due to a friendliness entertained for him by Superintendent H.R. Kasson.

100 Years Ago

S.C. High After Iowa Title: The Sioux City High School football eleven will play its last home game of the season on Saturday against Fort Dodge, and then will play against Council Bluffs on Nov. 25 at Council Bluffs. The Sioux City team remains undefeated, with a 7-0 win over Boone last Saturday. Victories over Fort Dodge and Council Bluffs will give Sioux City an equal claim to the state title. Should Sioux City retain its undefeated status, high school authorities are planning a Thanksgiving game against another undefeated team.

Jail Woman “Bootlegger”: A woman was arrested by Sioux City police on Sunday when she was allegedly seen carrying two one-gallon jugs of liquor on Fourth Street. Patrolman L. J. Perleth, who was at Fourth and Steuben, saw the woman, Susie Hampstein, carrying something heavy along the street. Many people spoke to her, nodded in agreement, and walked away. Suspicious, Perleth approached the woman, and it is alleged she handed him the two bottles and offered to accompany him to the city jail. She was locked in the women’s ward.

50 Years Ago

Cox Honored With Pork Booster Title: Marc Cox, farm editor of the Sioux City Journal, was honored Sunday night with the Northeast Nebraska Pork Booster Award at the pork banquet held at Coleridge Community Hall. The award is in recognition for the person outside the pork industry who contributed to the industry through exceptional service. Cox earned the award for the industry coverage included in the Farm Weekly supplement of the Sioux City Journal.

Symposium Will Feature Sioux Cityan: John M. Newberg, treasurer of the Needham Packing Co. Inc., will be the featured speaker at a symposium for accounting educators Tuesday at the University of South Dakota. An international director of National Association of Accountants, Newberg will speak on the organization’s new “certificate of accounting” program and its impact on the study of accounting by college students, as well as the academic preparation for students heading into industry accounting.

25 Years Ago

Make-A-Wish Announces Lighting Contest Rules: Sioux City’s Make-A-Wish Foundation announced the rules for the annual holiday lighting contest. The changes this year will give would-be contestants more time to enter and give residents a better view of the lighting displays. Entries will be due on Dec. 11; contest judging will begin on Dec. 12 for business and Dec. 15 for homes. This will be the first year Make-A-Wish will also sponsor four-hour bus tours of the displays. The organization has set a $5,000 goal, which will be enough to grant the special wish of one sick child.

Fiegel Returns To East High As Head Coach: On Wednesday, Walt Fiegel will resume doing the job he loved best: coaching football at East High. Fiegel will succeed Jim O’Hern, who resigned as head coach last week after four seasons. Fiegel previously served as head coach from 1967 to 1971, and then again in 1981. Fiegel was also the secretary-treasurer of the Iowa Football Coaches Association for 15 years, and received a Distinguished Service Award in 1991 from the National Federation Interscholastic Coaches Association in 1991.