125 Years Ago

Looks Like Knock Outs: Thomas Matthews, of Salix, was found last Tuesday in a gulch off Half Moon Lake in west Morningside. His collarbone was broken, his feet frozen, eyes swelled shut, and he had a contusion on the right side of his head. How Matthews got into the gulch and how he was battered remain a mystery. Matthews states he came to Sioux City on Monday to buy a present for a young lady and had only intended to stay long enough to make the purchase. The last thing he remembers is entering a store, but does not remember which store, if he was alone, who the clerk was, or if he even made the purchase. Matthews insists he didn’t have anything to drink Monday, though the coroner suspects he drank a drop or two, and that one was of a knock out kind. The question still remains on how Matthews received his injuries.

Team Ought To Be Winners: Arthur F. Teets, Everett Sweeley, and Lewis Caton will compose the team to represent the local Y.M.C.A. at the state athletic meeting of Iowa associations to be held at Marshalltown on Feb. 18. The final pentathlon will be held Monday evening, though positions of the athletes will not change. Physical Director Bixby is satisfied with the strong team and expects to bring the prize cup home from Marshalltown.

100 Years Ago

Fires Causes $35,000 Loss: Fires in Sioux City and Woodbury County Sunday caused a loss of $35,000. A fire of unknown origin gutted the Moville high school building, causing a loss of $25,000. Flames were discovered shooting from the windows shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Despite all firefighting efforts pressed into it, the flames gained enough headway and it was impossible to save the building. Classes will be held in churches and public buildings today. Another fire damaged one of Sioux City’s most beautiful homes, of Mrs. J.L. Kennedy, with a loss estimated at $5,000. The fire resulted when the caretaker checked the oil burner too much. The burner flooded and overflowed and set fire to the house.

Earl Lavery Taken To 'Pen': Early Lavery of Sioux City was taken to the federal penitentiary at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Sunday morning after the United States Supreme Court refused to grant him an appeal. Lavery was convicted two years ago of robbing an interstate shipment of sugar and sentenced to serve three years in the federal penitentiary. He appealed and received word on Saturday that it had been denied.

50 Years Ago

Violinist 'Captivating': Magnificent music combined with good musicians and conductor Leo Kucinksi resulted in a pleasant performance at the Municipal Auditorium on Sunday. The program, a joint venture of the Sioux City Concert Course and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Association, introduced violinist Daniel Heifetz, who is a promising young musician in his own right. Playing the Brahms Concerto, Heifetz delivered a singing violin tone, proving he is an accomplished technician and sensitive to the composer.

Winter Farming Now Reality In Sioux County: An acre of Sioux County farm land, covered with plastic and headed for year-round intensive cropping is now a reality for Aart Den Hoed, a Holland-born farmer, and his family. The Den Hoed's greenhouse covers an entire acre and is No. 2 of its design, copied after his cousin's six-acre one in Illinois invented two years ago.

25 Years Ago

‘Uncle John’ Will Move To Historic Fourth Street: Uncle John Records is moving to Historic Fourth Street complete with the store’s signature exterior mural. Sometime in April the store will take up residence in the 1889 Krummann Building on the corner of Fourth and Court streets under the new ownership of Marcia Waitt. Included in the new plans will be the Wide Awake coffee bar named for a long-ago business in the Krummann building and a Beatles museum on the second floor.

Sergeant Bluff Class Keeps Track Of Trucking Family: The fifth grade class at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School got a special visit from their ‘Trucker Buddy’ Dan Hadden and his family. The Haddens are part of a nationwide program where students become pen pals with long-distance truck drivers. The Haddens will return to Sioux City on March 8 as the first of 14 stops to deliver daffodils for a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.