125 Years Ago

Is Not Losing Any Sleep: Mayor Jonas M. Cleland has been ambiguous on if he is running for re-election. He states he is not losing any sleep over political matters, and he feels the people are not greatly excited about the election. He has not told anyone he is a candidate. When asked if he has told anyone he wasn’t, Mayor Cleland evaded the question, leaving the mystery of his re-election efforts in the minds of the people.

Railcar Burglars Captured: After several weeks of railway companies losing as a result of burglaries in the Sioux City yards, two men have been captured. The burglaries involved the theft of merchandise and provisions, as well as the breaking of the seals on the railway cars. Charles L McKinley, general agent for the company, was alerted of two suspicious men surveying the cars yesterday afternoon. Along with a watchman and a brakeman, McKinley kept a strict watch, and managed to catch the two men in the act. The men were turned over to Policeman Dennis O’Meara at the corner of Third and Jones streets.

100 Years Ago

Auto Exposition Will Open Today: Thousands of visitors from town and country are expected to attend the automotive exposition of the Sioux City Motor Trades Bureau, which opens today in the Warnock building. Thirty exhibits of accessories are currently in place. Elaborate decorations and orchestral music will also enliven the exposition, which will open at 10 a.m. and close at 10:30 p.m.

Spend $10,714 In Relief Work: Approximately $10,714 was used doing social service and relieving distress among Jews of Sioux City, revealed when Max Brodkey, secretary of the Federation of Jewish Social Service, presented his report to the federation at a meeting held at the Hebrew Institute. The report showed more than $12,962 had been collected during the same period, and the funds were distributed among various Jewish social agencies in the area.

50 Years Ago

First Sweetheart Dance Royalty: Lori Nettleton, a senior, was crowned queen at the first Sweetheart Dance at East High School Saturday evening. Debbie Rembe represented the junior class, and Kristi Guhin, represented the sophomore class. The dance will become an annual affair sponsored by the East High Raiderettes and Rhymthmettes.

‘Fats’ Calls It A Day: C. P. “Fats” Brothers, who retired on Jan. 1 after cooking in several of the fine restaurants of South Sioux City, lamented having nothing to show for all the hard work he’d done all his life. Friends of his decided to change that, buying him a three-foot-high trophy inscribed “Chef C. P. ‘Fats’ Brothers. For 45 Years dedicated service, 1928-1973.” Brothers was presented the trophy at a surprise party at the Ramada Inn at 29th and Dakota, where Brothers was chef for the last two years.

25 Years Ago

Family In Need Finds Friends Indeed: Several North High wrestlers have a long weekend as they compete in the district tournament held in Fort Dodge on Saturday and then help their coach, Mark Caputo, move on Sunday. Most of the team volunteered after Caputo’s wife, Deb, broke her leg in an accident on Jan. 25. The Caputos were very grateful for the kindness and help they received, not just from the students, but from others in area, including the I-Go moving company who donated the time and effort of two of their workers.

Ex-Harkin Aid Runs For Supervisor Spot: Doug Walish, former aide to U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, announced Wednesday he will seek the District 1 seat for Woodbury County supervisor. Walish will seek the seat currently held by Republican Ray Burnight, who has not announced whether he will seek re-election. A lifelong Sioux City resident, Walish graduated from East High School in 1971 and received a degree from Wayne State College.