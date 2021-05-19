 Skip to main content
Fundraisers started for sprint car racer hurt in weekend crash at Eagle Raceway
Fundraisers started for sprint car racer hurt in weekend crash at Eagle Raceway

Tom Belsky

Tom Belsky, a Sprint Car driver from North Platte, was seriously injured Saturday during a race at Eagle Raceway. 

 Courtesy photo

Friends and supporters of a North Platte man life-flighted to a Lincoln hospital after a crash during a sprint car race Saturday at Eagle Raceway have started a fundraiser for his recovery.

Tom Belsky was knocked unconscious from the impact with a tire barrier after he had contact with another car, according to his friend, Nick Bryan. 

He said it took several minutes for crews to get him out of the car.

Belsky was flown to Bryan West Campus, where doctors learned he had broken ribs, a punctured lung and dislocated neck vertebrae; he went into emergency surgery, said Bryan, a fellow racer, in a post on GoFundMe.

He said doctors are optimistic about his recovery and expect that he’ll regain the sensation in his legs and feet to walk again.

"Time and recovery will determine his progress going forward," Bryan said. 

Eagle Raceway also plans to have a 50/50 raffle to benefit Belsky's family Saturday night. 

Tom Belsky crash

Tom Belsky was driving this sprint car at Eagle Raceway on Saturday when he made contact with another car's tire, causing him to crash into an exit tire barrier. He was flown to a Lincoln hospital. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

