» Leaders of the world's most powerful democracies have vowed to tighten punishments on Russia for invading Ukraine. The Group of Seven leaders declared Friday that their support for Ukraine “will not waver." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to join the summit in Japan in person on Sunday, following a virtual appearance on Friday.

» A judge is poised to decide whether Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking highly classified military documents, will remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

» Police in Ohio say a man was killed and a second victim was wounded in a shooting at an auto plant Thursday night.

» Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Congress “must move quickly” to regulate artificial intelligence and has convened a bipartisan group of senators to work on legislation.

» The Walt Disney Co. says it's scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. Thursday's announcement follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month.

» Denver goes up 2-0 over the Lakers, the Panthers win a multiple overtime thriller in the NHL playoffs, Eric Cole leads the PGA Championship, and the Mets are among the winners in the MLB Thursday.

» Negotiators from the White House met over the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s emissaries at the Capitol. They were grinding through a second day of head-to-head talks trying to strike a budget deal.

» President Joe Biden is in Japan for the Group of Seven summit.

» Ukrainian officials say Russia has fired 30 cruise missiles against various parts of the country in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defenses which shot down 29 of them.

» Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge last year want transportation officials nationwide to examine more than 10,000 other bridges with similar steel construction.

» A Michigan teenager who is credited with using an uncommon weapon to save his sister from an abduction says he was “freaking out” when he reached for his slingshot.

» The head of the U.S. agency charged with enforcing civil rights in the workplace says artificial intelligence-driven “bossware” tools that closely track the whereabouts, keystrokes and productivity of workers can also run afoul of discrimination laws.

» An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world’s highest peaks has been rescued from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured.

» The Supreme Court has sided with Google, Twitter and Facebook in lawsuits seeking to hold them liable for terrorist attacks. But the justices sidestepped the big issue hovering over the cases — namely the federal law that shields social media companies from being sued over content posted by others.

» President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is vowing to hold the states that won him the White House in 2020 but also compete in places it lost like North Carolina and Florida, providing what it says are “a number of viable pathways" to victory.

» Walmart reported strong first-quarter sales results as the nation’s largest retailer’s low-prices continue to draw budget conscious consumers in a challenging economic environment of stubbornly high inflation.

» Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January and says that he expects 2024 to be his last year on the tennis tour.

