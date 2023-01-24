 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

A judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.

ATLANTA (AP) — A report by a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 election will remain secret for now while a judge considers its release.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments Tuesday from prosecutors who argued against immediately releasing the report and a coalition of media organizations who argued it should be made public.

He said he would consider their arguments and would reach out to both parties with any questions before making a final decision.

The special grand jury was investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

