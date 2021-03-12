Glass crystal ball causes fire in Wisconsin home

TOWN OF DELTON — Authorities say a residential home in the town of Delton suffered substantial damage from a glass crystal ball located in direct sunlight.

The Delton Fire Department was notified of a structure fire at approximately 4:17 p.m. March 8 on Fox Hill Road in the town of Delton, Sauk County, according to a March 9 release posted to the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival of emergency services, there was visible smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire, which was isolated to the living room area.

There were no injuries to the occupants or first responders, according to the fire department. The main level of the home sustained substantial heat damage. Estimated damage costs $250,000.

Shortly after 4 p.m. the day of the fire, the owner arrived home, discovered thick smoke throughout the house and immediately called 911, according to the fire department. An investigation determined the fire started on a couch in the living room and the cause of the fire was determined to be from a glass crystal ball ornament. The crystal ball had been located on a table near the couch and in direct sunlight. When sunshine came through a large set of windows and through the glass ball, it ignited the couch.