WASHINGTON — Stubbornly high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed's policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes beginning in March 2022.

Many Fed watchers expect the central bank's officials to forgo another increase in their benchmark rate when they next meet in mid-June. Yet several of the officials' recent warnings about inflation suggest that outcome is far from certain.

On Thursday, Lorie Logan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said she believes the economic data so far doesn't support a pause in rate hikes.

"The data in coming weeks could yet show that it is appropriate to skip a meeting," Logan said in written remarks to the Texas Bankers Association. "As of today, though, we aren't there yet."

"We haven't made the progress we need to make," she said.

While financial markets bet policymakers will feel compelled to cut interest rates twice by the end of this year, no Fed officials have suggested the Fed might cut rates this year.

"They would like to go on hold and pause, but … if need be, raising rates further is an option," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide. "It comes down to the fact that inflation's remaining so stubbornly high."

Among Fed officials, that sentiment is hardly unanimous. Some stressed the need to pause rate hikes for an extended period to give the rate increases time to exert their full effects on growth and inflation. Behind that view is the concern that if the Fed keeps making borrowing costs more expensive, it could cause a recession.

Greater clarity could arrive Friday, when Chair Jerome Powell is to speak at a Fed economics conference.

In its most aggressive series of rate increases since the 1980s, the Fed raised its key rate by a substantial 5 percentage points in the past 14 months. Those hikes led mortgage rates to more than double and elevated the costs of auto loans, credit card borrowing and business loans. Home sales plunged.

Most recent Fed speakers suggested policymakers will keep rates unchanged this year and might even raise them further. On Tuesday, Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, warned that the Fed was prepared to keep rates high to bring inflation back down to its 2% target, even if unemployment begins rising steadily and critics accused the central bank of derailing the economy.

"We haven't gotten to the hard part yet," Bostic said, speaking at a conference sponsored by the Atlanta Fed at Amelia Island in Florida. "There's going to be tension and pressure and stress coming from a lot of different circles, and we are collectively going to have to … be willing to be resolute and hold the course."

A day earlier, Bostic told CNBC that "inflation is not going to come down very quickly" and "if there's going to be a bias toward action, for me it would be a bias to increase a little further as opposed to a cut."

In April, inflation slipped to 4.9% compared with a year earlier from 5% in March — the 10th straight such decline and sharply down from a peak of 9.1% last June. Much of that drop, though, reflects slower increases or outright price drops in volatile items, like food and gas.

Measures of underlying inflation pressures show less improvement. Excluding food and energy prices, so-called core inflation eased to 5.5% in April from 5.6% in March and from a peak of 6.6% last September.

On Thursday, Philip Jefferson, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors, sketched a fairly bleak outlook for inflation. One measure of prices that Powell is closely tracking — an index that covers services prices like restaurants, hotels and medical care but not energy or housing — has "been stubbornly high," Jefferson noted, and "shows no signs of significant decline yet."

He suggested the Fed should take time to assess the impact its policies have had so far. "History shows that monetary policy works with long and variable lags, and that a year is not a long enough period for demand to feel the full effect of higher interest rates," he said in written remarks.

President Joe Biden nominated Jefferson last week for the No. 2 position at the Fed, succeeding Lael Brainard, who became a top White House adviser.

Other high-ranking Fed officials have taken a more sanguine view.

John Williams, president of the New York Fed and a close adviser to Powell, suggested Tuesday that inflation peaked and is "moving gradually in the right direction." He said the Fed needs to monitor forthcoming economic data to assess how its policies have affected the economy.

Austan Goolsbee, president of the Chicago Fed, held out hope Tuesday that the central bank could achieve what some analysts call "immaculate disinflation": the Fed's existing rate hikes would continue to slow inflation without raising unemployment or causing a recession.

Since the Fed began raising rates, the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching the lowest level in 54 years. Typically, a sharp rise in borrowing costs is expected to trigger layoffs and higher unemployment.

These are the top challenges employers face when hiring These are the top challenges employers face when hiring #1. Too few applicants #2. Applicants lack job-specific skills, education, or experience #3. Competition from other employers #4. Difficulty retaining newly hired workers #5. Applicants unable to pass a background check, credit check, or drug test #6. Hiring issues are not the only challenges companies may face #7. Other processes