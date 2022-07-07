Hinton students claim top prize in national food innovation contest

“In this year’s scenario, we had to create a meal kit with less than 720 milligrams of sodium per serving,” Hertenstein said. “First, we had to find a food, and then find a way to reduce the sodium by a lot. We chose fajitas because we all like them, and they are fairly simple to make.”

The team was able to whip up a fajita recipe that only used 190 milligrams of sodium, 530 milligrams less than the maximum amount allowed.