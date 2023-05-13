SIOUX CITY — When Landan Lewis grows up, he wants to be a monster truck daredevil.

However, since the Sioux City boy is only 3-years-old, he won't be behind the steering wheel of the massive Bigfoot Hot Wheels Monster Truck any time soon.

Still, Landan was anxious to get the autograph of Cody Smith, who was driving Bigfoot -- actually a souped-up Ford F-250 with 66-inch tires -- for a special pre-show meet-and-greet in the parking lot of the Hamilton Blvd. Hy-Vee, Friday afternoon.

"It is so cool when little kids see a big Hot Wheels Monster Truck in real life when they have the toy version at home," Smith said.

Bigfoot -- with Smith behind the wheel -- along with Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker and the all-new Gunkser will all be part of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, taking place at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for high-octane shows at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Since this is a glow show, the Monster Trucks are guaranteed to light up the Tyson's floor with outrageous competitions, a laser light exhibition, as well as a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus.

Or in other words, it will have everything that a kid -- or a kid at heart -- would love to see in a Hot Wheels show.

At least that's what Smith thinks.

"I used to play with Bigfoot and all of the other Hot Wheels Monster Trucks when I was a kid," he said. "Now I'm living out my dream."

So, what's it like to be behind the steering wheel of Bigfoot?

"It's like being on the ultimate rollercoaster," Smith said. "You know you're in total control but it is still an exciting ride."

Which is exactly what Smith wants to take away from the show.

"No matter your age, you never get over your love of Hot Wheels," he added with a grin.