WASHINGTON — House Republicans passed a sweeping bill Thursday to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers, creating a hard-line counter to President Joe Biden's policies just as migrants amassed along the border with the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The bill has virtually no chance of becoming law. Democrats, who have a narrow hold on the Senate, decried the aggressive measures in the bill as "cruel" and "anti-immigrant." Biden promised he would veto it.

The House GOP voted on the bill the same day as the expiration of Title 42, a public health emergency rule that allowed border authorities to quickly return many migrants who crossed the border illegally. Biden conceded the southern border will be "chaotic for a while" as migrants weigh whether to cross and U.S. officials use a new set of policies that aim to clamp down on illegal immigration while offering more legal pathways.

Migrants rushed across the border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. before the asylum restrictions are lifted. After that, migrants face being barred from entering the U.S. for five years and possible criminal prosecution.

With a midnight deadline looming, migrants in Mexico shed clothing before descending into the Rio Grande, clutching bags full of clothes. One man held a baby in an open suitcase on his head. On the U.S. side of the river, migrants put on dry clothes and picked their way through razor wire. Many surrendered immediately to authorities. Holding facilities along the border were already far beyond capacity this week.

It was not clear how many migrants were on the move, but a U.S. official reported that daily encounters on Tuesday hit 10,000 — nearly twice the level from March and only slightly below the 11,000 figure that authorities have said is the upper limit of the surge they anticipate after Title 42 ends.

“Our buses are full. Our planes are full,” said Pedro Cardenas, a city commissioner in Brownsville, Texas, just north of Matamoros.

Biden's administration unveiled strict new measures to replace Title 42. The new policies crack down on illegal crossings while also setting up legal pathways for migrants who apply online, seek a sponsor and undergo background checks. If successful, the reforms could fundamentally alter how migrants arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it will take time to see results.

Republicans slammed Biden for the increase in illegal immigration during his tenure. Passing the bill ensures House GOP lawmakers can say they did their part to deliver on a campaign promise to secure the border.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the package "the strongest border security bill this country has ever seen," saying in a speech on the House floor that "meanwhile, we are seeing a very different record from President Biden."

It took months for Republicans to push the bill through the House amid sometimes public feuds between GOP lawmakers. Even as the bill neared final form Wednesday, it had to be amended to appease concerns from the House Freedom Caucus and other lawmakers.

The 213-page bill represents a compromise between mainstream GOP lawmakers, who wanted to focus on beefing up border enforcement, and hard-line conservatives, who want drastic changes to U.S. asylum and immigration law.

The package would return to many of the policies pursued by former President Donald Trump, such as building walls along the border. It also would restrict asylum by requiring migrants to cross legally, pay a $50 fee and meet more stringent requirements to show in initial interviews that they have a credible fear of persecution in their home country.

"This extreme MAGA Republican piece of legislation will throw out children who are fleeing, in many cases, extreme violence and persecution," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the top House Democrat, said at a Thursday news conference. "It will build a medieval border wall that is a 14th-century solution to a 21st-century problem."

The bill would also scrap a program that allowed U.S. officials to accept or quickly turn away some migrants from Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua. The program is a cornerstone of Biden's immigration efforts, allowing migrants from those countries to apply to come to the U.S. for two years legally and work.

A small group of House and Senate lawmakers hopes the House bill could give momentum for a separate package in the works that would incorporate aggressive border enforcement with expanding legal immigration through work visas, as well as potentially a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

"The bill that we're getting, I think, is a good starting point," said Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican.

Any final bill would need bipartisan support to pass the Senate and agreement from House Republicans on significant changes.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, is introducing legislation that would assist border officials and speed up the asylum application process. And Tillis joined with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona independent, to push a bill that would resurrect the government's power to quickly expel migrants, without processing their asylum claims, for another two years.

"It's clear that the Biden administration, while it had two years to prepare for the end of Title 42, failed to do so," Sinema told reporters.

Photos: Chicago, other cities say shelters full, budgets hit by immigration uptick