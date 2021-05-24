How much do you know about Memorial Day?

Be the first to know
ONAWA, Iowa -- Her son may be gone, fatally shot nearly a year and a half ago in a Mapleton, Iowa, garage, but Crystal Hopkins said his killer…
ONAWA, Iowa -- Jurors chosen for Jay Lee Neubaum's trial must decide whether his fatal shooting of a fellow teenager was a deliberate act comm…
ONAWA, Iowa -- Jaxon Hopkins watched as Jay Lee Neubaum pulled a bolt back on a 12-gauge shotgun, checking for shells inside, then squeezed th…
UPDATED 4:00 p.m.
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man wanted for an incident in which intruders bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them befor…
WHITING, Iowa -- Lauryn Teel's great, great grandparents lived in Whiting because they were farmers.
Researchers have recovered a treasure trove of World War I artifacts from a cave shelter in northern Italy, revealed by the melting of a glacier.
LAUREL, Neb. -- Erica Benson imagines feeling a sense of accomplishment when she enters the Laurel Community Center for the first time.
SIOUX CITY -- A Schaller, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for receiving thousands of dollars in fraudulent unemployme…
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County may have to take over Grant Township due to issues regarding payments and trustee resignations.
