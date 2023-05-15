The Lee Weather team goes across the pond to Europe for this episode for a discussion about an unusual type of storm. They look like a hurricane, have nearly the same characters of a hurricane, and now even have names like hurricanes. Called medicanes, they're the Mediterranean Sea's biggest weather beast.

The Lee Weather team speaks to Kostas Lagouvardos, Research Director at the National Observatory of Athens.

Lagouvardos has studied medicanes since the 1990s, is the foremost authority on the storms and became the first person to name them. Naming is now done by the Greek government, similar to how hurricanes are named in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

After a powerful storm Ianos caused death and devastation in September 2020, his research published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society sparked more interest in the topic.

