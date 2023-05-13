WASHINGTON — One outcome is clear as Washington reaches for a budget deal in the debt ceiling standoff: The ambitious COVID-19 era of government spending to cope with the pandemic and rebuild is giving way to a new focus on tailored investments and stemming deficits.

President Joe Biden said recouping unspent coronavirus money is "on the table" in budget talks with Congress. While the White House threatened to veto Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling bill with its "devastating cuts" to federal programs, the administration signaled a willingness to consider other budget caps.

The end result is a turnaround from just a few years ago, when Congress passed and then-president Donald Trump signed the historic $2.2 trillion CARES Act at the start of the public health crisis in 2020. It's a dramatic realignment even as Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law and Inflation Reduction Act are now investing billions of dollars into paving streets, shoring up the federal safety net and restructuring the U.S. economy.

"The appetite to throw a lot more money at major problems right now is significantly diminished, given what we've seen over the past several years," said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a nonpartisan organization in Washington.

The Treasury Department warned it will begin running out of money to pay the nation's bills as soon as June 1, though an estimate Friday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget office put the deadline at the first two weeks of June, potentially buying the negotiators time.

"We've not reached the crunch point yet," Biden told reporters Saturday before flying to Delaware for the weekend. "There's real discussion about some changes we all could make. We're not there yet."

Staff-level negotiators resumed talks Saturday.

Negotiators are considering clawing back some $30 billion in unused COVID-19 funds, imposing spending caps over the next several years and approving permitting reforms to ease construction of energy projects and other developments, according to those familiar with the closed-door staff discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The White House insisted it is only willing to negotiate over the annual budget, not the debt ceiling, and Biden's team is skeptical McCarthy can cut any deal with his far-right House majority.

McCarthy's allies say the White House fundamentally underestimated what the new Republican leader has been able to accomplish — first in the grueling fight to become House speaker and now in having passed the House bill with $4.5 trillion in savings as an opening offer in negotiations. Both emboldened McCarthy to push hard for a deal.

The nation's debt load ballooned in recent years to $31 trillion, virtually double what it was during the last major debt ceiling showdown a decade ago.

The nation's debt is nothing new. The U.S. balance sheets operated in the red for much of its history, dating to before the Civil War. That's because government expenditures are routinely more than tax revenues, helping to subsidize the comforts Americans depend on — national security, public works, a federal safety net and basic operations to keep a civil society running. In the U.S., individuals pay the bulk of the taxes, while corporations pay less than 10%.

Much of the COVID-19 spending approved at the start of the pandemic has run its course and government spending is back to its typical levels, experts said. That includes the free vaccines, small business payroll funds, emergency payments to individuals, monthly child tax credits and supplemental food aid that protected Americans and the economy.

"Most of the big things we did are done — and they did an enormous amount of good," said Sharon Parrott, president of the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities in Washington.

"We actually showed that we know how to drive down poverty and drive up health insurance amid what would have been rising hardship," she said.

Last year, Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law over Republican opposition, was largely paid for with savings and new revenues elsewhere.

The popularity of some spending, particularly the child tax credits in the COVID-19 relief and the Inflation Reduction Act's efforts to tackle climate change, shows the political hunger in the country for the kinds of investments that some Americans believe will help push the U.S. fully into a 21st century economy.

A core group of Midwestern Republican lawmakers even prevented a rollback of the Inflation Reduction Act's biofuel tax credits their colleagues wanted to scrap. The federal money is propping up new investments in corn-heavy agriculture states.

McCarthy's House Republicans are having a harder time saying what government programs and services they plan to cut, though they pushed back strenuously against Biden's claims their bill would slash veterans and other services.

The Republicans promise they will exempt the Defense Department and veterans' health care once they draft the actual spending bills to match up with the House debt ceiling proposal, but there are no written guarantees those programs would not face cuts.

Democrats say if Republicans spare defense and veterans from reductions, the cuts on the other departments would be as high as 22%.

