Iowa House District 2 race is a rematch between two longtime Sioux City political figures

SIOUX CITY — An old adage says that "familiarity breeds contempt."

While "contempt" is perhaps too strong a word for what Iowa House District 2 candidates Steve Hansen and Bob Henderson feel, the longtime Sioux City political figures have had plenty of critical things to say about each other during their campaign.

In 2020, they vied for the Iowa House District 14 seat but now, due to redistricting, they're competing to see who represents northeastern Sioux City (and surrounding rural areas) as well as Lawton.

Ads, bills and math teachers

Henderson, the Woodbury County GOP Chair who's previously run three times, authorized an Oct. 14 attack ad accusing Hansen, the Democratic incumbent, of "reckless spending" and "radical policies." As an example of the latter, the 15-second spot declares, in bold red lettering, "Steve Hansen supports biological males in women's sports" and shows a picture of Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who competed at the University of Pennsylvania and grew up in Texas.

In February, Hansen voted no on House File 2416 which bans transgender women and girls from competing in girls' sports that Iowa schools offer. Thirty-seven other House Democrats joined Hansen in voting "nay" as did Dorchester, Iowa Republican Rep. Michael Bergan. Critics of the bill accused it being discriminatory and "state-sanctioned bullying" whereas supporters, such as then-Orange City, Iowa Rep. Skyler Wheeler, said there are fears that "women's sports are under attack." At the time, Yahoo Sports reported "there are no examples of transgender athletes dominating in athletics in Iowa."

When discussing the issue of abortion, Hansen, who previously served 16 years in the Iowa legislature before making a comeback in 2020, didn't hesitate to criticize Henderson's position.

"One of the biggest differences, I think, is the issue of reproductive rights. As I understand, my opponent’s against abortion. Period. No exceptions…That’s troubling. I think, plain and simple, it should be the woman’s right to control her reproductive choice. Don’t need a retired math teacher to be involved with that," Hansen said. Republican candidates in a number of races, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, have accused Democrats of supporting third trimester abortions which the Associated Press reported are quite rare.

According to Hansen, who presently serves as the director of the Sioux City Public Museum, he and Henderson, a decades-long teacher, have numerous other philosophical differences. Particularly when it comes to the issue of education.

"We're at a time where we've underfunded public education K through 12 and the regents for several years now and it's starting to show. That's one reason test scores aren't as high. So we need to focus on funding private schools, to the extent that we do right now, but we really need to focus on funding public education."

For Henderson, the issue of funding isn't what's most important in the education discussion.

"Well, in the education field, I think Mr. Hanson's main interest is in funding of education. In fact, I'm convinced of that. My main interest is in doing what is best for students," Henderson said. "He has stood completely behind organizations that are only interested in funding things like teacher salaries and so on and so forth. I'm not against teacher salary increases, but certainly, that's not what drives education."

Parental control and bacteria

If elected in 2022, Henderson said a top priority of his would be to give parents "more authority" when it comes to deciding how to educate their children.

"Right now, many of them do not and would like that. They would like to have authority but they cannot have it. They don't have the resources to be able to do it. And many have maybe even been placed in a situation where they cannot do it. So I really want to work on that," Henderson said.

In September, the Sioux City community was welcomed into the new Hunt Elementary School which took two years to build and replaced an aging school with the same name. Hansen said the building is a point of pride and the kind of thing that should continue to be prioritized.

"With Sioux City, we’ve invested heavily in the infrastructure. Now it’s time to invest and continue to invest in the students and also make sure we give the teachers the resources they need to implement their plans and get our kids the quality education they deserve," Hansen said.

Another top priority for Hansen is doing more to address issues with Iowa's waterways.

"We’re increasingly seeing beaches close, whether it’s lakes or ponds. In Iowa, bacteria levels have been going up. We've had more boilers last year, this last summer, than most people can remember. We have to be cognizant that our waterways are getting polluted," said Hansen.

This year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found 56% of rivers and 67% of lakes and reservoirs to be in need of "remediation." Over the summer, a "brain-eating amoeba" killed a Missouri resident at the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County.

Personal history, pride and final pitches

Though Henderson grew up in Pennsylvania, he said he considers Sioux City is home and is proud of all the lives he's been able to positively influence.

"I'm fortunate to have about 3000 students in the area right now who I bump into from time to time and I'm grateful to see them," Henderson said.

As for why Woodbury County residents should go with him on Nov. 8, Henderson said he'll put the necessary work in.

"I will work extraordinarily hard to find out what it is that's the concern of our voters and our citizens… We have probably one of the richest opportunities for a good life here in the state of Iowa. We don't want to lose that," he said.

Hansen has a web of connections to Siouxland. He was born in the town's old St. Vincent Hospital. He went to public high school in town, attended Briar Cliff University and graduated from Morningside University and then got graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. His tenure with the Sioux City Public Museum has lasted 21 years so far.

"So in a nutshell, I've been involved in a lot of community activities," Hansen said.

Because of that involvement, Hansen said he'd continue to advocate for Sioux City if he gets sent back to the legislature.

"I’ve always worked for the people of Sioux City. Always been an independent voice. It’s gotten me in trouble sometimes, within my own party, because I have not voted along party lines," he said. "I’ve gone with what I thought was right for Siouxland. If you want an independent voice, I’m that person. If you want a yes person for the governor, or a yes person for special interests, I’m not that person. Never have been. Never will be."