JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Officials say nearly 60 people were sent to hospitals after a building was evacuated at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy suburban Des Moines.

Station KCCI reports that the Iowa State Patrol says several people were overcome by carbon monoxide Thursday morning at the academy, which is situated inside Camp Dodge in Johnston. A Camp Dodge spokesman, Lt. Col. Michael Wunn, says none of the people hospitalized was in serious condition.

Academy officials didn't immediately return messages left by The Associated Press.

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com

