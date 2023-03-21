DES MOINES — On a day when the need was on display, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday unveiled the new state program where Iowans can anonymously report potential threats of school violence.

Reynolds and state Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens introduced the “Safe and Sound” program at a Tuesday news conference at the same time the state was dealing with dozens of phone calls making false claims of shootings at Eastern Iowa schools.

The state Department of Public Safety quickly determined the calls were fake and that there were no actual threats anywhere in the state.

Nonetheless, the news conference immediately took on a different tone, and the topic showed the need for a program like Safe and Sound Iowa, Reynolds said.

“How fortuitous that it happened on the day that we’re doing the School Safety Bureau. And it really highlights this is what’s out there,” Reynolds said.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to get these schools, school districts, administrators, teachers, and the kids the knowledge to report or respond and get in front of it.”

Under Safe and Sound Iowa, Iowans can report concerns about potential school violence anonymously via a website, a mobile app or a toll-free 800 number.

State officials said data shows that perpetrators of school violence shared their plans with someone else in eight out of every 10 incidents nationally.

Tips reported to the program will be distributed to local law enforcement to determine their validity and whether action is warranted. Actions can range from reaching out to an individual to provide preventive care or to other action by law enforcement officials.

In the event of an active school emergency, Iowans should call 911, officials said.

Safe and Sound Iowa is to be used by people hearing about potential threats.

“Effective today, the state of Iowa has new tools designed to protect the most innocent among us,” Bayens, the public safety commissioner said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done here to prevent school violence through early intervention so students who are struggling can receive the help they need before causing harm to themselves or others.

“We are excited to support and empower students to advocate for their schools and for themselves by using their voice to keep everyone safe.”

SCHOOL SAFETY CHECKS

The School Safety Bureau also provides school districts information about best practices for school safety. The bureau, created last July with $100 million in federal pandemic relief funding, is headed by Don Schnitker, a special agent in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s major crimes unit.

The bureau also provides free safety assessments to any district and building that requests one.. Roughly 85 percent of Iowa’s estimated 1,500 school buildings were assessed by the state and its third-party contractor, a state official said Tuesday.

Schools also had the opportunity to perform the safety assessment themselves, in cooperation with local law enforcement, the official said.

State teams doing assessments look at building entry control, electronic security and building communication, said John Benson, director for the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“When we did the assessments, we obviously worked with school officials, but we also worked with local law enforcement and local emergency managers,” Benson said. “So we had the right people in the room to have an intelligent discussion about the schools.”

The bureau also gives emergency radios to any school requesting one, also at no cost to the school, to enable schools to more rapidly connect with first responders. Thus far, 1,253 radios have been ordered, and they are being installed and programmed throughout the state, Bayens said.

The next phase is a federal grant program in which more than 500 schools have expressed interest, Benson said.