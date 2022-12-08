'It’s unconstitutional': Senator Chuck Grassley excoriates Donald Trump’s comments on Constitution

Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley criticized comments made by former President Donald Trump calling for the “termination” of election rules in the U.S. Constitution.
Grassley told reporters Wednesday the idea was unconstitutional.
“It doesn't matter whether the former president said this, or anybody else said it in regard to suspending the Constitution, it's unconstitutional,” he said on a call with reporters Wednesday.
Trump, who is running for president in 2024, posted the comments on his social media app Truth Social after writer Matt Taibbi published internal Twitter emails, provided by the company under new owner Elon Musk, that had to do with President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and a New York Post story involving his son, Hunter Biden.
Trump said the story revealed the Democratic Party was “working closely with big tech companies.”
“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he said in the post, repeating an unproven claim of fraud in the 2020 election.
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Brenna Bird, candidate for Iowa Attorney General, gives a speech during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Matthew Whitaker, former acting United States Attorney General, gives a speech during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Matthew Whitaker, former acting United States Attorney General, walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) waves to a crowd as she walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump spoke in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City Thursday.
Mikael Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, Inc., greets supporters before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Mikael Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, Inc., greets supporters before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Sen. Chuck Grassley walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Attendees listen to former President Donald Trump speak during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as before his speech during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Sen. Chuck Grassley is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Sen. Chuck Grassley is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Kevin Reynolds, husband of Gov. Kim Reynolds, stands at the behest former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump speaks in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Gov. Kim Reynolds shakes hands with former Iowa Rep. Jeff Kaufmann after Reynolds spoke on stage with former President Donald Trump while Trump rallies for support at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
According to Taibbi, both Biden’s campaign and the Trump White House made requests for content to be removed and had requests honored.
Grassley did not say how the suggestion affects his perception of Trump’s presidential run, but he has kept his distance from the former president since he announced he’d seek the office a third time.
"As we look to the next election, Iowa will continue to host the first-in-the-nation caucuses on the Republican side, and we encourage all candidates to come to Iowa and make their pitch directly to voters,” a Grassley spokesperson said after Trump announced his candidacy in November.
Biden’s White House criticized Trump’s statement over the weekend. In a statement to multiple media outlets, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates saying it was “anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the results of the 2022 election show Americans are not in favor of Trump’s unfounded denial of the 2020 election results.
“They oppose the way that Republicans have talked about this,” she said. “They oppose the violent rhetoric that extreme MAGA officials have engaged in. And so we should listen to what the American people had to say just a couple of weeks ago.”
Grassley has criticized Twitter’s actions in the 2020 election and echoed some of the allegations made by Trump, saying the site engaged in censorship. He has led investigations tying Hunter Biden to business dealings in China.
The thread posted Friday details some internal Twitter communications about the decision to limit the sharing of a New York Post story published in October 2020, which the company flagged under its hacked materials policy.
Taibbi said the decision to limit the story’s reach was made within the company without government involvement.
In floor remarks Wednesday, Grassley said Musk’s release of the emails increased transparency on the site and that “accountability should follow.”
“The documents make clear that Twitter was effectively an arm of the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign,” he said. “Twitter essentially gave the Biden campaign a massive in-kind campaign contribution.”
Tom Barton of the Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.
