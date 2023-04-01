The elderly man with the overgrown yard in the 900 block of 40th Street in Moline sits in his chair almost every evening when the weather permits it.

He likes to watch his neighbors emerge from their 720-square-foot, single story homes to walk their dogs. He likes to listen to the birds sing the sun down.

The elderly man was wearing a bomber jacket and khaki pants and a stocking cap Thursday evening when his gaze settled on the little white house numbered 966. He watched as a man led a young girl up its driveway. Her left hand gripped a wheeled suitcase and she never lifted her head.

The elderly man didn't want to talk. He didn't want to give his name. Other residents of the neighborhood feared giving their names, too.

"It's been a terrible day, I think," was all the elderly man offered to explain the mood on his street.

The quiet of the neighborhood was shattered just after 10 a.m. Thursday, as the Moline Police Department responded to the report of a shooting inside 966 40th St., according to a department news release. Upon arrival, officers heard someone inside calling for help.

After forcing entry, officers found a 35-year-old woman alive but shot in both legs. Police also found a 55-year-old man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The pair lived together at the home.

The man who died in the shooting was identified as Maurice Davis, 55, Moline, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Friday. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was in serious condition.

A nearby neighbor said Thursday morning was like any other — until police cars and EMS wagons filled the street in front of the little house at 966.

"I never heard any gun shots, that's for sure," the neighbor said. "I was home for part of that morning. I saw the police come and I had no idea what was going on until we heard later."

The neighbor, who has lived on the block with her husband for just over a year, said she was "shocked."

"They were a quiet couple, there was never a lot of noise," she said. "We never really talked to them, but we knew them by sight."

The woman's husband said the people who lived in the little white house "loved to grill out."

"When it got warm, they were always cooking out," he said. "It always seemed friendly and like they were having a good time. They weren't loud or anything like that. They were just out enjoying themselves."

Another married couple down the block echoed their neighbors.

"There's never been any problem at that house (966) ever in the time we've been here," said Hannah, who offered her first name only. "This neighborhood is some older people who have lived here a long time and a lot of renters.

"Renters with dogs."

Like the other couple living down the block, Hannah and her husband said they had no idea anything happened in the neighborhood until police cars started lining the street.

"We were both working from home this (Thursday) morning," Hannah said. "We didn't hear a thing. And even when we don't hear stuff, the dog usually hears it and lets us know. It was a quiet morning until the police started showing up.

"I think everyone who lives here is shocked."

The elderly man was still in his chair in his front yard when the young girl emerged from the little white house at 966. The sky was darker and a few patches of pink offered evidence of the setting sun.

Somewhere a dog barked.

The elderly man watched as the man guided the girl back down the driveway, her suitcase trailing behind. She never lifted her head.