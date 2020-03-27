Journal begins hiring directory today

Are you looking for work?
Today we begin a directory of those seeking employees for temporary, part-time or full-time jobs.
Featured today through April 9, the listing will also be online at siouxcityjournal.com so you can click a direct link and get more information about the work available.
Sponsored by Short Staffed Inc., the guide is a quick way to connect with those employers who are currently hiring.
You can find it today on page B2.
If your business would like to be included, contact Tracy Simmons at 712-293-4330.
