Journal to participate in virtual career event starting Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal and other Lee Enterprises properties will host a nationwide Virtual Career Event starting Wednesday.
The hiring event will run through Oct. 25.
Over 330 companies from 21 states will be participating. The list includes approximately 17 companies from the Sioux City area that are currently hiring.
Lee Enterprises is a provider of local news and advertising with 75+ daily newspapers across the country.
To pre-register for the event or join the event when it is live visit: https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!